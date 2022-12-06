ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, TN

WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Talia Hensley Found Guilty

ON DECEMBER 6, A LAWRENCE COUNTY JURY FOUND TALIA HENSLEY GUILTY ON ALL 5 COUNTS PRESENTED TO THEM. HENSLEY WAS FOUND OF:. ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY CHRISTI THOMPSON PROSECUTED THE CASE WHICH WAS BASED UPON A TRAFFIC STOP MADE BY THE ST. JOSEPH POLICE DEPARTMENT. SENTENCING IS SCHEDULED FOR A HEARING...
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Man has been Missing for Over a Month

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Police Department is in hopes of the public helping them locate a man who has been missing for several months. Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. Yewell hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since he was reported missing. La Vergne Police ask that if anyone see’s or has seen Yewell or know where he may be, to call the La Vergne non-emergency line at (615) 793-7744.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas

KILGORE, Tex. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested and charged with human smuggling after officers with the Kilgore Police Department uncovered evidence while responding to a crash on Interstate 20, KPVI, an NBC affiliate said. Officials with Kilgore Police said shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WREG

More kids turning on to vaping, schools warn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Electronic cigarettes, or vapes, that simulate tobacco smoking are showing up in more and more schools. It is so bad in Giles County, Tennessee that school resource officers say vape devices are being found all over bathrooms. Officials say 95% of kids at the high school use or have used vapes, and citations have been issued […]
GILES COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues

Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center

The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville attack leaves victim nearly blind

A man found himself under house arrest recently after admitting to a vicious beating in Huntsville that left the victim nearly blind. Appearing in Bracebridge court, Jason Campbell, 59, of Toronto pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. Court heard that on Feb. 21, 2022, Campbell and another man who...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Egg prices reaching record highs

The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

