WKRN
2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth
This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
radio7media.com
Talia Hensley Found Guilty
ON DECEMBER 6, A LAWRENCE COUNTY JURY FOUND TALIA HENSLEY GUILTY ON ALL 5 COUNTS PRESENTED TO THEM. HENSLEY WAS FOUND OF:. ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY CHRISTI THOMPSON PROSECUTED THE CASE WHICH WAS BASED UPON A TRAFFIC STOP MADE BY THE ST. JOSEPH POLICE DEPARTMENT. SENTENCING IS SCHEDULED FOR A HEARING...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Man has been Missing for Over a Month
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Police Department is in hopes of the public helping them locate a man who has been missing for several months. Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. Yewell hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since he was reported missing. La Vergne Police ask that if anyone see’s or has seen Yewell or know where he may be, to call the La Vergne non-emergency line at (615) 793-7744.
WAFF
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
KILGORE, Tex. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested and charged with human smuggling after officers with the Kilgore Police Department uncovered evidence while responding to a crash on Interstate 20, KPVI, an NBC affiliate said. Officials with Kilgore Police said shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
More kids turning on to vaping, schools warn
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Electronic cigarettes, or vapes, that simulate tobacco smoking are showing up in more and more schools. It is so bad in Giles County, Tennessee that school resource officers say vape devices are being found all over bathrooms. Officials say 95% of kids at the high school use or have used vapes, and citations have been issued […]
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues
Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
WAFF
37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
Man arrested in Trinity after struggle with drug agents
One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
Rutherford County cracks down on school bus safety with officer ride-along
Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county's Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville attack leaves victim nearly blind
A man found himself under house arrest recently after admitting to a vicious beating in Huntsville that left the victim nearly blind. Appearing in Bracebridge court, Jason Campbell, 59, of Toronto pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. Court heard that on Feb. 21, 2022, Campbell and another man who...
Pet boarder accused in elaborate cover-up of dog’s death in Lewis County
The owner of a dog spa was arrested in Lewis County after being accused of faking the disappearance of a dog that died in his care.
WAFF
Egg prices reaching record highs
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
themadisonrecord.com
Morgan County capital murder defendant denies killing, says he was in Madison
DECATUR – Capital murder defendant Zachary Bernard Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that was played for Morgan County jurors Tuesday that he was innocent of the shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr. in Irvin’s Decatur home. Williams said he was in Madison at the time of the shooting.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
