ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Geno Smith limited on Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks look like they’ll be playing without their rookie running back Ken Walker this week. He has been listed as a non-participant at practice for the second straight day, along with backup Deejay Dallas. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Geno Smith was listed as limited with a shoulder issue. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was also limited with a hip injury.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Bengals Safety Heavily Fined For Faking Injury Against Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The NFL took notice of a certain between-play move Cincinnati pulled against the Chiefs last Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for faking an injury late in the first half. The Chiefs had first and goal at Cincinnati's one-yard line...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch

Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play

Is receiver Odell Beckham Jr's career about to come full circle with a return to where it all started?. That could very well be the case if his "official driver," who goes by the social media moniker "Danny Boy Hustle Hard," is to be believed. Beckham's driver has claimed in...
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Rookie Review: DeAngelo Malone’s Stock Up?

The Atlanta Falcons needed a step up in the pass rush department this past offseason, and targeted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to help do that, selecting the Western Kentucky product No. 82 overall. Considering Malone's college production - 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in 61 career games -...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?

In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Seahawks: 'It's a Rivalry I Guess,' Says Seattle WR Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is all too used to the heated matchups that come with playing in the NFC West, which includes a pair of annual regular-season meetings with the Los Angeles Rams. After the Seahawks (7-5) take on the Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Lumen Field Sunday, he’ll be...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Judge’s Rejection Relegates Giants to Their Backup Plan

SAN DIEGO — Farhan Zaidi could not sleep, so as the Giants’ president of baseball operations lay awake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, he let his mind drift to a place it had spent a lot of time over the past month: trying to imagine what Aaron Judge might ultimately choose.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

College football recruiting update: Deion trying to flip Clemson 5-star

Deion Sanders has more than proved his skill as a recruiter since entering the ranks of college football coaches, and now after being hired at Colorado, he's getting to work trying to flip recruits from other schools. Five-star Clemson pledge Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler...
CLEMSON, SC
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy