They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Seahawks Geno Smith gets brutally honest on 7-year stint as NFL backup amid breakout season
Before this season, Geno Smith was looked at as just a perennial backup, a former second-round pick who couldn’t handle the starter role. But Smith has proven the haters wrong this season, and he had some words for those who thought he wouldn’t succeed as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers
While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.
Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Geno Smith limited on Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks look like they’ll be playing without their rookie running back Ken Walker this week. He has been listed as a non-participant at practice for the second straight day, along with backup Deejay Dallas. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Geno Smith was listed as limited with a shoulder issue. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was also limited with a hip injury.
Report: Bengals Safety Heavily Fined For Faking Injury Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The NFL took notice of a certain between-play move Cincinnati pulled against the Chiefs last Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for faking an injury late in the first half. The Chiefs had first and goal at Cincinnati's one-yard line...
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch
Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
Ravens Waive a Running Back, Will get JK Dobbins Back Ahead of Browns Rematch
When the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play next weekend, Baltimore will have its starting running back J.K. Dobbins back on the field. According to a report, the Ravens are waiving running back Mike Davis to bring Dobbins off of the injured reserve. Injuries have only allowed Dobbins to play...
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Is receiver Odell Beckham Jr's career about to come full circle with a return to where it all started?. That could very well be the case if his "official driver," who goes by the social media moniker "Danny Boy Hustle Hard," is to be believed. Beckham's driver has claimed in...
Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals safety may think twice about faking an injury next time he's out there. The NFL has fined Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report. The league is putting an emphasis on stopping teams from stalling near the end of...
Falcons Rookie Review: DeAngelo Malone’s Stock Up?
The Atlanta Falcons needed a step up in the pass rush department this past offseason, and targeted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to help do that, selecting the Western Kentucky product No. 82 overall. Considering Malone's college production - 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in 61 career games -...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?
In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
NFL Draft Profile: LaQuinston Sharp, Interior Offensive Line, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. QB Josh Allen: ‘Don’t Play Like S***’ Key to Bills vs. Jets?. By Harrison Reno Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More.
Rams vs. Seahawks: 'It's a Rivalry I Guess,' Says Seattle WR Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is all too used to the heated matchups that come with playing in the NFC West, which includes a pair of annual regular-season meetings with the Los Angeles Rams. After the Seahawks (7-5) take on the Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Lumen Field Sunday, he’ll be...
Judge’s Rejection Relegates Giants to Their Backup Plan
SAN DIEGO — Farhan Zaidi could not sleep, so as the Giants’ president of baseball operations lay awake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, he let his mind drift to a place it had spent a lot of time over the past month: trying to imagine what Aaron Judge might ultimately choose.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
College football recruiting update: Deion trying to flip Clemson 5-star
Deion Sanders has more than proved his skill as a recruiter since entering the ranks of college football coaches, and now after being hired at Colorado, he's getting to work trying to flip recruits from other schools. Five-star Clemson pledge Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler...
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Jeff Skinner suspended 3 games for cross-check
Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres was suspended three games for a cross-check of Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel following a hearing
Memphis basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates from game in Atlanta
Memphis basketball, almost a year ago to the day, secured one of its signature wins of the Penny Hardaway era. The Tigers (7-2), in taking down a top-10 Alabama team, snapped a four-game losing streak and gave themselves some wiggle room within the NCAA Tournament at-large landscape. On Saturday, Memphis has a...
Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
