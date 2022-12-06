ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy shot and killed in Austin, police say

By Alonzo Small, Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

According to authorities, the West Side-area shooting occurred in the 5100 block of W. Harrison just after 3:15 pm. The 15-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire, police added.

The victim arrived at Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Comments / 3

Tommy Brown
7d ago

Some parent just lost there child have some respect for the family stop it with the off the wall with the comments

Reply
3
 

