15-year-old boy shot and killed in Austin, police say

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

According to authorities, the West Side-area shooting occurred in the 5100 block of W. Harrison just after 3:15 pm. The 15-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire, police added.

The victim arrived at Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

