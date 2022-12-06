ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dakotah Earley, Lincoln Park robbery victim, now walking, mother says

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley is walking with a prosthetic leg seven months after being shot at close range during an armed robbery in Lincoln Park.

Joy Dobbs, Earley’s mother, posted about her son’s progress on Twitter saying, “I am so overjoyed, and I just wanted to share this with everyone who has been there for us through this journey. #DakotahEarley is walking. This is a test prosthesis but omg.”

Dakotah Earley back home after 4 months in hospital following Lincoln Park shooting

Earley, 23, was shot near Webster and Wayne Avenue when a man stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun at him and demanded his cell phone around 3 a.m. on May 6. A struggle ensued and Earley was robbed and then shot in the back and head three times.

SEE ALSO: ‘Living miracle’: Lincoln Park robbery victim talking, baking brownies

Early survived the incident, which was captured on surveillance video. “The most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen,” Dobbs said of the attack.

SEE ALSO: Dakotah Earley loses part of leg in Lincoln Park shooting, mother says

Earley underwent numerous surgeries, including having his leg amputated, before being discharged from the ICU at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in June. By September, Earley was back home, four months after the shooting.

Good Samaritan who helped student after Lincoln Park shooting meets mother

A GoFundMe account raised nearly $130,000 for Earley’s medical expenses.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19 is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the shooting.

Comments / 1

 

