Boys Basketball Preview: Deep Princeton team ready to snap 42-year drought

Last season Princeton head coach Robb Williams didn’t know what his team would look like following the graduation of a talented senior class.

The Tigers did well, advancing to the regional round where they eventually fell at South Charleston. Still it was a step in the right direction. Now Williams returns most of the key players from last year’s team.

“We’re fortunate to be an older team,” Williams said. “With that brings a lot of continuity but it also brings a lot of pressure on the coaches because we’re 11 deep and I’ve only got five spots so it makes it tough.”

Leading the way is the backcourt duo of Chase Hancock and Kris Joyce. Both were key to the Tigers’ success and figure to impact the outcome of this season as well. Joyce has already committed to play college basketball at West Virginia Wesleyan.

“Both those guys are good basketball players with good basketball IQs,” Williams said. “Both of them have worked over the summer tirelessly and both have a strong desire to play college ball. Kris has already to committed and Chase is still looking. I expect a lot and the expectation is for both those guys to play solid basketball on the offensive end which we both know they can do but defensively because we’re going to have to have that this year because of our size as a team.”

Aside from center Grant Cochran, the Tigers aren’t very big this year. However they are deep. Williams believes he can trot out 11 different players and maintain a certain level of play but admits juggling the depth is a good problem to have.

“We’re small and athletic,” Williams said. “Grant is injured and out for the next two or three weeks so we won’t have him for much of the early season or maybe even midseason. We’ve got – we’re probably going to be faster than we were last year. Our goal, just to be honest, is to run, run, run. With 11 I can do that hopefully and we’ll see. That’s the plan and it could change but that’s what we want to do. Nik Fleming’s back and we lost him halfway through last season and we think he’s a difference maker. Koen (Sartin) is back and he was injured and missed almost the whole season. Those guys on the wings and we have a transfer from Arkansas who puts in a lot of work and is really athletic under the rim. We think we’re going to be – we’re deep but we don’t know what the season is going to hold but how far we go depends on our effort.”

With an older group back, Williams hopes the Tigers can break through and return to the state tournament for the first time in 42 years. Not since the Tigers won the title in 1981 have they been amongst the final eight teams playing in Class AAA.

“Our goal is 100 percent to make it to states and that’s our goal every year and that won’t change,” Williams said. “Princeton’s had a long drought in going to states in basketball and I’d love for this group to break that and start a tradition of us at least getting up there every 10 years. That’s our goal and I feel like the section is equally as competitive this year as it was last year. I expect nothing but tough games. All six games we play with those guys we expect every one of them to give us a heck of a run and this year could be just like last year where anybody could win any given game.”

Despite the experience, Williams isn’t without his concerns. The Tigers have dealt with an injury to starting center Grant Cochran and have looked complacent at times in the preseason. Williams hopes the depth he’s afforded creates a competition that nips the complacency and lack of intensity he’s seen.

“Unfortunately I’ve only had two practices with my entire team and now to find out my center is out and we’re small, we haven’t been able to build the continuity I’d like,” Williams said. “It’s a concern and we live and die by our defense. We’ve looked really good at times but other times we wouldn’t stop teams that needed to be stopped. I’m worried about our intensity at times which is surprising because it’s an older group and they have to realize there’s 11 guys and we’re deep. If they’re not playing well or with energy somebody else will come off the bench and play. Intensity and size are the real two worries.”

On the positive side the Tigers seemingly play well together. The team has seemingly been selfless through the preseason which has made life for the team easier.

“It’s early, so we’ll see if I’m right but they’re a mature group,” William’s said. “Some of them have really bought into the team atmosphere and from a player standpoint there’s usually a couple that are more ‘me’ than ‘team’ and this year I haven’t seen that. I’ve seen a team atmosphere where they try to build each other up. Again when you’ve got older kids that’s a plus but when you’ve got 11 kids that can play, that’s tough because playing time’s at a premium. When guys understand that and their roles and believe we can get to a state tournament, I think we’re going to have a chance at a decent year. If they start doing we instead of me then I think it could be a long year.”