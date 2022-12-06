ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC12

Daily Henrico substitutes will receive pay bump on Fridays

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teacher shortages are nothing new for Henrico schools, nor is the shortage of good substitutes. So, Henrico County Public Schools is looking to give substitutes a bigger incentive. More pay on Fridays when staffing levels are the lowest. As school staff requests off for a long...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning. This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total. TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?

Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
RICHMOND, VA

