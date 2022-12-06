Read full article on original website
This underutilized program helps Richmond parents and babies in need
Employees at Richmond Department of Social Services say a vital program for helping families grow isn’t being utilized enough.
Henrico school nurses now authorized to administer naloxone
The Henrico County School Board voted Dec. 8 to approve a revision to its Health Services policy that will allow school nurses to carry and administer naloxone to students or staff members. Naloxone – also known by the brand name Narcan– is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose,...
Daily Henrico substitutes will receive pay bump on Fridays
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teacher shortages are nothing new for Henrico schools, nor is the shortage of good substitutes. So, Henrico County Public Schools is looking to give substitutes a bigger incentive. More pay on Fridays when staffing levels are the lowest. As school staff requests off for a long...
Richmond philanthropist heartbroken after losing second family member in months
For cousin Ricky Johnson, the loss on Friday was even more heartbreaking as it was the second family member he has lost to gun violence in six months.
With Richmond teachers feeling unsatisfied, parents push for teacher retention
As Richmond teachers from schools across the district report feeling unhappy with their job, parents at one elementary school are now organizing to rally around their children's teachers.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning. This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total. TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a...
What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?
Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
After losing his mom to tragedy, he's helping others process grief
In the months after his mother’s death, Scott Anonick began attending the Comfort Zone Camp, a Richmond-based bereavement camp for children who are grieving the loss of a parent or sibling.
‘I just miss my son’: Holiday memorial held for Richmond families of homicide victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 56 people have been killed in Richmond so far in 2022, and Thursday night, families and friends of the victims came together at city hall to remember their lives. “56 people died in our city this year, 56 too many,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards...
‘Our community is scared’: Va. lawmakers address rise in crime in Hopewell
Two Virginia lawmakers want to team up with Hopewell city leaders to work to further prevent crime in the city.
Police presence at active scene in South Richmond
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.
Shoplifting cases spike in Richmond, merchants says cases are under-reported
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Beasties, a unique gift store, owners say they’ve had to move things around due to shoplifting. Now, merchandise that had been targeted in the past is in the back of the store, along with nine security cameras to keep an eye on everyone. This...
‘A gift was just taken from us’: Family devastated after cousin gunned down on Ruffin Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after getting shot Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.
Store owner argues skill games promote safety and fairness as injunction is extended
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia has been extended. Lawmakers and local business owners are weighing in on the decision made by a judge on Monday, Dec. 5. Some say it’s not just the profits from skill games. Owners say having...
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
