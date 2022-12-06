*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite is spacious with a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The second level is completed with Bedroom 4 and a full bathroom. Backyard features a covered back porch and is fully fenced! Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amountThis home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO