4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:06 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old
UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
thebamabuzz.com
3 cheerful holiday lights and sights events in Auburn
Do you love looking at festive decor and lights? We’ve got you covered! Here are three leisurely events in Auburn-Opelika to get you in the holiday spirit. Enjoy the Victorian Front Porch Tour with a drive-thru or walking tour. (Auburn-Opelika Tourism) Opelika is keeping it classic for Christmas with...
WTVM
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!. According to the managers of Golden Donut,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Good Karma closes doors in downtown Auburn
A local restaurant in downtown Auburn has closed its doors after just seven months. Good Karma is the most recent in a string of business closings around the downtown area. However, Good Karma owner, Sunny Merchant is taking things in stride. He also owns the Good Karma location at 1409 South College Street, and the Good Karma food truck which can often be seen on the Auburn campus.
opelikaobserver.com
Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn
AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama
At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
WTVM
Opelika’s ‘Christmas In A Railroad Town’ returns December 9
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on Friday. The event is set to take place December 9 from 6 - 9 p.m. This annual event features many different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and much more!
altoday.com
Conservation department seeks public fishing lake managers in Geneva and Lee Counties
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced this week that it is currently accepting applications for both the lake manager positions at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs and the Lee County Public Fishing Lake near Opelika.
Opelika Police searching for Ultra Cosmetics theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,368
*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite is spacious with a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The second level is completed with Bedroom 4 and a full bathroom. Backyard features a covered back porch and is fully fenced! Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amountThis home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40. Hours after the double homicide Phenix […]
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. More News from WRBL Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Impacting the world one child at a time: Opelika City Schools names principal of new Fox Run school
Opelika City Schools has named April Brock as the principal of the new Fox Run sixth-grade school in Opelika. “I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brock said. “I can’t wait to get started. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re also going to be focused on student learning.”
thecitymenus.com
Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange
The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
WTVM
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
