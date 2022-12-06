ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:06 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 cheerful holiday lights and sights events in Auburn

Do you love looking at festive decor and lights? We’ve got you covered! Here are three leisurely events in Auburn-Opelika to get you in the holiday spirit. Enjoy the Victorian Front Porch Tour with a drive-thru or walking tour. (Auburn-Opelika Tourism) Opelika is keeping it classic for Christmas with...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Good Karma closes doors in downtown Auburn

A local restaurant in downtown Auburn has closed its doors after just seven months. Good Karma is the most recent in a string of business closings around the downtown area. However, Good Karma owner, Sunny Merchant is taking things in stride. He also owns the Good Karma location at 1409 South College Street, and the Good Karma food truck which can often be seen on the Auburn campus.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
SALEM, AL
AL.com

Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama

At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

Opelika’s ‘Christmas In A Railroad Town’ returns December 9

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on Friday. The event is set to take place December 9 from 6 - 9 p.m. This annual event features many different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and much more!
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police searching for Ultra Cosmetics theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,368

*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite is spacious with a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The second level is completed with Bedroom 4 and a full bathroom. Backyard features a covered back porch and is fully fenced! Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amountThis home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
AUBURN, AL
thecitymenus.com

Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange

The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
PHENIX CITY, AL

