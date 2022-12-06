Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Related
Cute Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Connecticut Is Full of Holiday Cheer
We might just have to make a stop.
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
Unique Christmas Tree Decorations From All Over the Greater Danbury Area
If you came for hard hitting, breaking news, you took a wrong turn. Instead, you are about to have a look at the unique Christmas trees, your neighbors have put in their homes this year. If you feel your tree should be on this list, send it to me on...
hamlethub.com
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio
After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
hamlethub.com
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Christopher Smith performs in Requiem for Colour at Belmont University
On Saturday, Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Music Education major Christopher Smith from Danbury performed in Belmont's Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening's dynamic display of storytelling.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday
Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
zip06.com
Life by the Water
Located in the heart of the Pine Orchard Association, this home is perfect for a weekend getaway, summer home, or even year-round living. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and four bedrooms, this Colonial is just a short walk or drive to the water and nearby shops and restaurants.. The main floor...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
hamlethub.com
Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations
The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
hamlethub.com
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
ctbites.com
Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +
When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Tyler Brown Named to the Fall 2022 High Honors List at Pomfret School
Tyler Brown of Ridgefield, from the Class of 2023, was named to the Fall 2022 High Honors list at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Tyler earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B+. Founded in 1894, Pomfret School...
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Announces Winter Expanded Hours for Train Station Buildings
The new hours are Monday through Friday 4:55 AM – 7:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.**. “A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the...
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
Comments / 0