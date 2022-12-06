ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

hamlethub.com

Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio

After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall

Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Christopher Smith performs in Requiem for Colour at Belmont University

On Saturday, Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Music Education major Christopher Smith from Danbury performed in Belmont's Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening's dynamic display of storytelling.
DANBURY, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday

Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown

People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
WATERTOWN, CT
zip06.com

Life by the Water

Located in the heart of the Pine Orchard Association, this home is perfect for a weekend getaway, summer home, or even year-round living. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and four bedrooms, this Colonial is just a short walk or drive to the water and nearby shops and restaurants.. The main floor...
BRANFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations

The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
MILFORD, CT
ctbites.com

Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +

When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
OXFORD, CT

