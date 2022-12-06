Read full article on original website
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
Just one vote separates candidates in Assembly District 23 race, with incumbent in lead
If there was ever an election to prove the power of one single vote, it is the race to represent Queens’ 23rd Assembly District. Just one vote separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and her Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan following a hand recount in the tight race, which the city’s Board of Elections completed last week.
Letitia James on the hot seat
New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
Upper East Side sinkhole highlights need for waterfront agency: BP Levine
The car-sized sinkhole on the Upper East Side esplanade cost taxpayers $875,000 to fix. But cracks have reappeared. The city has spent nearly $1 million trying and failing to fix the hole on the esplanade. The Manhattan borough president says a waterfront authority could better manage the problem. [ more › ]
Hudson County taps former NYC official Becky Scott to head corrections department
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appoints first Black woman to serve as first deputy mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed the first Black woman to serve as the city's first deputy mayor on Tuesday, rounding off a year of high-profile appointments of women, including women of color.
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. The push comes as the Council of the District of Columbia voted...
Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala
Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
NYC's rat-fighting mayor fined over infestation at own house
NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison. Now Adams finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at a building he owns in Brooklyn.
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party
Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
'Triple-demic' hitting NYC as governor urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated
Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to protect themselves from getting sick this winter as cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID-19 are on the rise.
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
You’d be forgiven if you missed the news that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned 65 this week. But the Sagittarius who once ruled the state was joined by at least one notable guest at his Manhattan birthday party: Cheese. Wait sorry, New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The photo on the New York Posts’s Page Six shows a lot of delicious looking cheese. And the two politicos chumming it up. But the cheese looks so yummy wow. Really stealing the show. In the background of the cheese, the former gov looks cheery, which surely has nothing to do with the ongoing sexual harassment scandal at the office of his arch-nemesis – who catalyzed his downfall by investigating many allegations of sexual harassment against him. At his dairy-filled celebration, Cuomo was milking it.
