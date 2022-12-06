Read full article on original website
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP
Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football
Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
Bengals Updates on Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering a calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 13 win over Kansas City. The veteran will likely miss Sunday's game against Cleveland and head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst was "doubtful" for the matchup. Running back Joe Mixon was a full...
Pittsburgh Steelers George Pickens Stressed He Is Sick and Tired of Media Sensationalizing His 1 Outburst
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver George Pickens addressed his well-covered outburst at last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Pickens was captured on the sideline yelling, obviously frustrated. “Throw me the f–king ball!”. This came on the heels of Diontae Johnson nearly fumbling in the fourth quarter. Pickens Stops...
Did Cowboys' Micah Parsons take subtle shot at 49ers' Nick Bosa?
In the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, Bosa recorded three tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and three sacks. Parsons believes stats don't tell the whole story because if they did, his from last week's 54-19 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts, two tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defense don't stack up to Bosa's.
Packers Analyst Calls Out A Shocking Davante Adams Stat
In the four games that Adams hasn’t eclipsed the four-catch mark, the Raiders have wound up losing. As a Packer, Adams developed an excellent rapport with Aaron Rodgers. In his final four seasons as a member of the Packers, Adams was averaging 7.6 receptions per game. It’s evident that...
New York Giants getting incredible value from practice squad receiver
The New York Giants wide receiver corps has been thin for the majority of the 2022 season, especially after season-ending injuries to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. However, they’ve gotten value from several practice squad-level receivers. One of those wideouts has been Isaiah Hodgins, who the Giants claimed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad several weeks ago. In fact, Hodgins played in two games for the Bills, hauling in four receptions for 41 yards this season before the Giants stole him away and immediately injected him into their offensive system.
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Bills ease another offensive weapon into the lineup
In Week 13 against New England, however, he touched the ball a career-high 20 times -- 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 41 more. Cook, who played 32 snaps, broke off explosive runs when defenders were out of position and posed a threat as a receiver. As...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
