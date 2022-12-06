ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

AL.com

Get a rare peek at FBI’s growing campus at Redstone Arsenal

For years, the visuals of the growing FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal were nothing more than architectural renderings and ongoing construction pictures. And visitors were not permitted to take photos of what they saw. At the annual Redstone Update on Thursday, the FBI pulled back the curtain a bit. During...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama

First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday

Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Is the flu shot safe during pregnancy? Alabama experts urge vaccines during dangerous flu season

As the flu continues to pummel Alabama, health experts say pregnant Alabamians should make sure to get their flu shot. “This year, more than any other, it’s really important that everyone protect themselves against influenza,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, the chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare. “And since pregnant persons are at increased risk, it’s really important that they be vaccinated.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

FanDuel promo code for TNF: Claim $1,000 first-bet insurance for Raiders vs Rams

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams square off to start Week 14 action, and our FanDuel promo code facilitates new signups...
AL.com

