Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges
A New Orleans funeral home mutilated and unlawfully disposed of former New Orleans Saint player Glenn Foster Jr.’s remains after his death one year ago while in police custody in Alabama, according to a newly filed lawsuit. Foster, 31, was taken into police custody Dec. 4 after a speeding...
Man convicted in DUI head-on crash that killed 61-year-old Hoover woman
A St. Clair County man has been convicted in a head-on DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old woman in Jefferson County two years ago. A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Swader guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2020 in the death of Janice Denise White of Hoover.
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Get a rare peek at FBI’s growing campus at Redstone Arsenal
For years, the visuals of the growing FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal were nothing more than architectural renderings and ongoing construction pictures. And visitors were not permitted to take photos of what they saw. At the annual Redstone Update on Thursday, the FBI pulled back the curtain a bit. During...
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama
First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday
Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
Is the flu shot safe during pregnancy? Alabama experts urge vaccines during dangerous flu season
As the flu continues to pummel Alabama, health experts say pregnant Alabamians should make sure to get their flu shot. “This year, more than any other, it’s really important that everyone protect themselves against influenza,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, the chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare. “And since pregnant persons are at increased risk, it’s really important that they be vaccinated.”
Same-sex marriage bill a ‘gift to radical’ activists trying to ‘redefine marriage,’ Alabama congressmen say
Two U.S. House Republicans from Alabama slammed the body for passing a bill codifying same-sex marriage, claiming the Respect for Marriage Act is “deceptively titled” and will lead to discrimination against those who only believe in marriage between a man and a woman. The bill, which passed the...
Alabama sheriff’s election challenged: Did voters go straight-ticket or deface Democratic logo?
A Republican candidate for sheriff in south Alabama filed a lawsuit this week challenging the two-vote victory declared for the incumbent, a Democrat. And the issue seems to come down to just a few ballots and how to interpret a few pen marks — whether they were straight ticket votes or just scribbles or defacement of the Alabama Democratic party logo.
Alabama flu deaths continue to rise: 21 adults, 3 children dead since October
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 24 people, including three children, have died of flu-related illness since the virus began surging through the state in October. In its weekly flu report, ADPH noted that while the rate of spread has decreased in every region in the state, the death...
Charles Barkley to donate $1 million each to ALS research in Alabama, Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State
Charles Barkley called with some news. Barkley wanted to share his intention to donate $1 million each to ALS research in Alabama in the name of former Auburn teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2019; and two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State.
Morgan Wallen drops new song ‘Tennessee Fan’: ‘Guess the joke’s on Alabama, ‘cause they lost big’
Nothing like a tongue-in-cheek ballad to heighten an SEC rivalry. Morgan Wallen recently dropped “Tennessee Fan,” a song about a Tennessee Volunteers fan who wins the heart of an Alabama fan, and, believe it or not, convinces her to switch allegiances. “Guess the joke’s on Alabama, ‘cause they...
League of Women Voters launches ‘The Alabama Channel’ to boost civic engagement
People who want to learn more about how state lawmakers make decisions about education, criminal justice, taxes, health care, and other issues have a new way to stay informed. The Alabama Channel, a website created by the League of Women Voters of Alabama Education Fund, went live this week. The...
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
German automotive supplier announces $3.4 million expansion, to hire 79
A German-based automotive supplier has announced an expansion of its St. Clair County operations. Eissmann Automotive is pumping $3.4 million into new advanced manufacturing equipment for its new production line in Pell City. The company stated in an announcement it expects to hire an additional 79 employees to support the...
BetMGM bonus code for TNF: Free $50 bet, plus bet risk-free up to $1,000 on Raiders vs Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s NFL action kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams battling the Las Vegas Raiders on TNF, and new signups can get...
FanDuel promo code for TNF: Claim $1,000 first-bet insurance for Raiders vs Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams square off to start Week 14 action, and our FanDuel promo code facilitates new signups...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0