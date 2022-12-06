ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan

By Dana Rebik, Eli Ong
 3 days ago

SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning.

Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.”

According to a spokesperson with the shopping mall, the former Lord & Taylor space will be renovated and offer new luxury home furnishings, top fashion and entertainment options for shoppers starting in 2023.

Development of new residents, restaurants, wellness facilities and outdoor amenities will break ground on construction in 2024 and will open in phases starting in 2026.

Additionally, the outdoor environment will draw inspiration from the nearby Chicago Botanical Garden, in that it will function both as a public park and event space for everything from outdoor concerts to farmer’s markets and festivals, to a community space where locals and visitors can gather alike.

    Plaza rendering WOO redevelopment
    Park rendering WOO redevelopment
    Aerial rendering 1 WOO redevelopment
    Aerial rendering 2 WOO redevelopment

“For decades, Westfield Old Orchard has been a key economic and employment driver for Skokie and the region,” said Mayor George VanDusen. “Westfield and URW’s commitment to significantly invest and transform Old Orchard continues both this important economic growth and the Village’s long-standing, collaborative partnership with property ownership.”

More detailed plans for the development will be unveiled in early 2024 with community input being encouraged, according to stakeholders with the redevelopment.

