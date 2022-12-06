Read full article on original website
Related
Valorant Swiftplay Beta Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Swiftplay Beta in Valorant.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022 lineup.
Xbox Games With Gold: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for December 2022.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
All Pokémon GO Raid Hours December 2022
The times and hours for all the Pokémon GO Raids during December 2022
Diablo IV Release Date Possibly Leaked
A recent possible information leak can potentially reveal when Diablo IV will release.
Hidden Profession Masters in Dragonflight Explained
Location of the hidden Profession Masters in the Dragonflight World of Warcraft expansion.
Pokémon GO Sierra December 2022: How to Beat
Guide to beating the Team Rocket member Sierra in Pokémon GO in December 2022.
Mythmaker Garen Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The new Mythmaker skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves five champions and six skins,...
Xbox Holiday Restock: Best Place to Find One in December 2022
Looking to pick up an Xbox Series X|S this holiday season? Here are the best places to find one this December 2022.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the games leaving PC Game Pass this December.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Release Date Information
Release date of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Playable Platforms
Playable platforms of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Final Fantasy XVI Release Date Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Final Fantasy XVI, the next entry into the long-standing franchise, has been given its release date.
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Announced
Poncle's roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors is getting some new DLC — Legacy of Moonspell. Here's everything you need to know.
How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2
Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
Warzone 2 FPS: How to Show
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's FPS counter is a reliable method for recording the game's performance. Here's how to display your FPS in the game. Ensuring that your game is running smoothly is crucial for getting the best experience from Warzone 2. A buggy experience from Al Mazrah may lead to losses from kills and create a vulnerable position to opponents. Call of Duty players, however, say that an FPS counter is one of the best methods for discovering a gamer's performance in the game.
League of Legends Ranked: All 2023 Changes
Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes will be making their way to League of Legends Ranked in 2023. League of Legends' next Ranked season is just on the horizon. As players gear up to take on the new year's competition, Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes are on the way — some of which players might start to see in the PBE soon.
How to Sign Up for Diablo IV Beta
Diablo IV fans will get a chance to try out the game in an open beta that will go live before the game's release on June 6, 2023.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0