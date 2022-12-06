ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022

Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
Mythmaker Garen Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

The new Mythmaker skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves five champions and six skins,...
How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2

Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
Warzone 2 FPS: How to Show

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's FPS counter is a reliable method for recording the game's performance. Here's how to display your FPS in the game. Ensuring that your game is running smoothly is crucial for getting the best experience from Warzone 2. A buggy experience from Al Mazrah may lead to losses from kills and create a vulnerable position to opponents. Call of Duty players, however, say that an FPS counter is one of the best methods for discovering a gamer's performance in the game.
League of Legends Ranked: All 2023 Changes

Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes will be making their way to League of Legends Ranked in 2023. League of Legends' next Ranked season is just on the horizon. As players gear up to take on the new year's competition, Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes are on the way — some of which players might start to see in the PBE soon.
How to Sign Up for Diablo IV Beta

Diablo IV fans will get a chance to try out the game in an open beta that will go live before the game's release on June 6, 2023.
