Read full article on original website
Related
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
atozsports.com
Clemson’s uniform decision for Orange Bowl opens up several possibilities for Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl has already generated plenty of talk about how “orange” the game will be. Both teams primarily wear orange, but one team will have to wear a little less orange than the other team. Otherwise, things will get confusing — even though Clemson and Tennessee wear two different shades of orange.
Bobby Petrino Calling Plays at A&M Should be Scary
Former Razorback coach could solve Aggies offense if Jimbo Fisher can handle it.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
247Sports
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
What's next for Jackson State in wake of Deion Sanders' exit?
The Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl will be everything but its namesake for Jackson State University. What should be the second chapter of a dynasty for the Tigers will actually be the conclusion of “What Could’ve Been” and a bitter goodbye. Instead of using this week to bask...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Watch: Louisville interim coach Deion Branch, players discuss bowl, coaching change
Louisville football continued preparing for the upcoming Fenway Bowl, working inside Cardinal Stadium on Saturday morning. Under the direction of interim head coach Deion Branch and a skeleton crew of assistants - Josh Stepp, Mark Ivey, Greg Gasparato, along with a group of graduate assistants and quality control staffers - spent 90 minutes practicing for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five
One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
The Clutch Cast: Big Ws for WBB, Isaiah Miranda commits, Dusan Mahorcic injury
Kai Crutchfield is joined by Pack Pride Editor Cory Smith to discuss the last week for NC State men’s and women’s hoops! The women’s program continued its rise with big wins over Iowa and Georgia to move to No. 8 in the AP Poll. The men’s program...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0