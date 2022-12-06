Read full article on original website
thewestsidegazette.com
FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY DEVELOPMENTAL RESEARCH SCHOOL ESTABLISHES SPORTS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR PAST STUDENT-ATHLETES
~The FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the athletic accomplishment of former sports standouts. Submitted by Miles, Keith A. TALLAHASSEE, FL —In conjunction with the administration of Florida A&M University Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS), the FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) is being established to honor and celebrate the past accomplishments of former student-athletes who graduated from FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High School. The HOF Board of Directors has been hard at work creating this everlasting homage to those who have left an indelible mark on athletics at all levels, including while attending FAMU DRS-High, attending college and/or as a professional athlete. Additionally, the HOF will honor non-athletes who have been committed supporters of the athletic program at FAMU DRS-High in various way.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL
Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
YAHOO!
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'
A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
ecbpublishing.com
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
Student struck while headed to Godby High School
A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
247Sports
