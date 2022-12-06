Oh, the things we'd do to be a kid on Christmas again. The days of waking up at the crack of dawn and beelining it to the tree may have come and gone for us adults, but that warm, fuzzy feeling we experienced as kids is still dear to our hearts. Luckily, with babies, toddlers, and children in the picture, we grownups get to relive the magic of Christmas morning all over again. It's a special time for us all, and knowing the excitement kids hold for the holidays makes it even better, which is why it's important their stockings are magical.

6 DAYS AGO