Adelaide Kane understands what it means to be broke. At one point, while trying to make it as an actress in Los Angeles, she regularly decided between buying gas to get to auditions, or dinner. It’s one of the reasons she’s interested in pulling back the curtain of celebrity to reveal what it’s actually like to be a working actor. Some might know Kane from an early role on Teen Wolf, but she has since grown a cult following her role in the CW period drama Reign, as well as for her unabashedly goofy TikTok presence.

2 DAYS AGO