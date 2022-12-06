Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is Directing Her First Movie
Taylor Swift is busy. Not only did she recently release her 10th studio album Midnights to record-breaking listenership, she’s still re-recording all of her old albums, and she’s doing more for antitrust reform in the wake of her Ticketmaster fiasco than Congress has done in years. But time stops for no pop star, and that means Swift is already onto her next venture: directing a feature-length film.
'House of the Dragon' cocreator Ryan Condal reveals deleted Baela and Rhaenys scene
At HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the showrunner unveiled a scene that he still considers "canon" between the two women.
GWYNETH PALTROW’S BEST ‘90S FASHION MOMENTS
The Hollywood star was in one of the most high-profile relationships (with Brad Pitt) and starred in countless blockbuster films (like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Great Expectations, Emma, and Shakespeare in Love).But she was also known for her effortlessly chic red carpet looks and timeless off-duty 'fits. READ MORE. NYLON'S...
NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 9, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 9, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Over the past few months, Lizzo has officially transformed into a punk-goth icon. She wore black lipstick and a fake lip ring to the 2022 VMAs in August, wore a mullet for her October Vanity Fair cover shoot, and has experimented with witchy black eye makeup. Now, Lizzo has made another daring hair move. READ MORE.
Grey’s Anatomy Star Adelaide Kane Brings Clarity To Celebrity
Adelaide Kane understands what it means to be broke. At one point, while trying to make it as an actress in Los Angeles, she regularly decided between buying gas to get to auditions, or dinner. It’s one of the reasons she’s interested in pulling back the curtain of celebrity to reveal what it’s actually like to be a working actor. Some might know Kane from an early role on Teen Wolf, but she has since grown a cult following her role in the CW period drama Reign, as well as for her unabashedly goofy TikTok presence.
