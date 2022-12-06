Here’s Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule for 2022

Now that it’s December, there is no better time to get into the Christmas spirit than watching a Christmas movie during Freeform‘s 25 days of Christmas. And this year, we’ve got exclusive new premieres, including Last Christmas, Frozen II, and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. But don’t worry: classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Scrooged are still on the agenda, in addition to your favorite Family Guy holiday episodes (not to mention the numerous opportunities to watch The Santa Clause and Home Alone films).

Below you can find the full schedule for this year, which actually ends of December 26 with The Office. So grab a hot cup of cocoa, turn on your television sets and enjoy Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas as a gift for yourself this season.

Thursday, December 1

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Friday, December 2

12:00-2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All The Way 2

11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:20 p.m. – Home Alone

6:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)

Saturday, December 3

1:30 – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

12:15 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

Monday, December 5

7:00-9:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

1:35 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Scrooged

Tuesday, December 6

12:00 a.m. – Snow

7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. – Family Guy

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m. – Scrooged

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Wednesday, December 7

12:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 8

12:00-2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone (Pop ‘N Knowledge)

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Friday, December 9

12:00 a.m. – Christmas in Boston

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – Home Alone

11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

4:15 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:20 p.m. –Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 3

8:50 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4

11:00 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone

Saturday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Search for Santa Paws

11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

8:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen II (Freeform Premiere)

11:00 p.m. – Disney’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

11:05 a.m. – Jingle All The Way 2

1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. – Last Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, December 12

7:00-9:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. – Family Guy

1:00 p.m. – Home For the Holidays (1995)

3:30 p.m. – Last Christmas

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Tuesday, December 13

12:00 a.m. – Christmas Cupid

7:00 a.m. – Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol (Freeform Premiere)

8:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Wednesday, December 14

12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Almost Christmas

2:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

4:00 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 35th Street (1994)

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Thursday, December 15

12:00-2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. – The Simpsons

12:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Friday, December 16

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:30 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

10:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

10:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, December 17

12:00-2:00 a.m. – Family Guy – Holiday Episodes

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Miracle on 35th Street (1994)

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:55 p.m. – Home Alone

11:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, December 18

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Scrooged

Monday, December 19

7:00-9:00 a.m – Family Guy

10:30-11:30 a.m – Family Guy

11:30 a.m – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:00 p.m. – Scrooged

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

Tuesday, December 20

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00-9:00 a.m – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

1:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone (Pop ‘N Knowledge)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Last Christmas

Wednesday, December 21

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Last Christmas

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:00 p.m. – Disney’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Thursday, December 22

12:00-2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Search for Santa Paws

11:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

1:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

3:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)

6:30 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

7:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Suess’ The Grinch (2018)

11:00 p.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

11:30 p.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Friday, December 23

12:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – Home Alone

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Suess’ The Grinch (2018)

7:00 p.m. – Home Alone

9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Saturday, December 24

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:00 p.m.– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, December 25

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone

9:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:30 a.m. – Frosty the Snowman

11:00 a.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

12:00 p.m. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone

11:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Monday, December 26

1:30 a.m. – The Office

