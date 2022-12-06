Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
CVI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.53, changing hands as low as $31.42 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VGR
In trading on Thursday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.84, changing hands as low as $10.76 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
FDVV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FDVV ETF (Symbol: FDVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.02, changing hands as low as $37.79 per share. FDVV shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator
In trading on Thursday, shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (Symbol: GPOR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $68 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Ovintiv Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OVV
In trading on Thursday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.48, changing hands as low as $65.40 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
NASDAQ
Omega Flex (OFLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.31, changing hands as high as $111.08 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.98, changing hands as low as $15.34 per share. Corsair Gaming Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
5 of the Best Preferred Stock ETFs for High and Stable Dividends
While you can easily purchase individual preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow you to reduce your risk by investing in baskets of preferreds.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
NASDAQ
Why Did Shares of Block Rise 13% in November?
Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) climbed 12.8% in November, following a strong earnings announcement. However, it lost some of those gains later in the month as fintech stocks and cryptocurrencies hit a rough patch. So what. Block impressed investors, as its third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. The fintech disruptor...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, ROG, BX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 89,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Interesting RRC Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the RRC options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
