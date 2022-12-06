ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurman, IA

Daughter of alleged Iowa serial killer says authorities digging for remains

By Lee Rood, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

THURMAN ― Fremont County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday blocked roads leading to a site where authorities were said to be searching for the remains of victims of a possible serial killer.

Lucy Studey McKiddy alleges her late father, Donald Dean Studey, disposed of his victims' bodies in an old well on his property outside the southwest Iowa village of Thurman. She said Tuesday on Facebook that authorities had confirmed to her that digging had begun on the land. The tract is off Green Hollow Road, north of the town, where deputies were blocking access in both directions.

"FINALLY, FINALLY, FINALLY!!!!" McKiddy, of Lakeland, Florida, declared to supporters who follow her updates on what she says have been years of efforts to get investigators to look into the killings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbvDJ_0jZdD8iS00

McKiddy did not respond to a request for an interview, and as of Wednesday morning, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, which has been handling communications about the probe, had released nothing about the search. Peter Johnson, the county's newly elected county attorney, said he had not been notified of the search, and Sheriff Kevin Aistrope did not respond to phone messages.

More: From John Wayne Gacy to the 'I-65 Killer,' how these 11 serial killers are connected to Iowa

The FBI in Omaha, which oversees the region, also has not commented on the investigation.

But Newsweek, which was the first media outlet to break the story of Studey's claims, published an article Tuesday saying unnamed witnesses had seen federal, state and local authorities descend on the wooded hollow north of Thurman on Tuesday morning to test soil samples for human remains. They brought a piece of heavy equipment and crates, Newsweek said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdPgU_0jZdD8iS00

Aistrope, the Fremont County sheriff, confirmed to the Des Moines Register in October the magazine's report that cadaver dogs had searched the site earlier that month and had "hits" indicating the possible existence of decomposing remains.

In an article Dec. 2 , Newsweek said investigators had paved part of the hard-to-reach property to allow easy access to investigators in case remains are found by core-drilling at the well and testing for shallow graves on the land. "If remains are discovered, the well could be dug out for more testing of samples for remains," the Newsweek article said.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register in late November , McKiddy said her father victimized women “who wouldn’t be missed” before he died in 2013, finding them on the Iowa-Nebraska border. Thurman is about 50 miles from Omaha, Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40r41w_0jZdD8iS00

“He was a gas station attendant, mechanic and tow-truck driver at many gas stations and truck stops,” McKiddy said. “He picked up down-and-out women with no place to stay the night or to live.  He picked up truck-stop prostitutes. He picked up lonely, drunk women at bars.”

Studey didn’t have a criminal record in Iowa when he died in 2013 at the age of 75. But McKiddy, 53, said her father was a crook and a gambler.

“He stole from every job he ever had,” she said. “He ran drugs, guns and in stolen property. He got jobs only when he needed to.”

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper in late October, Naveed Jamali, an editor at large working on the story with Newsweek, said the staff had established evidence that Studey was a gambler who lived a life of crime. That alone didn't make him a serial killer, he acknowledged. However, in "speaking to people," Jamali said, reporters also discovered "a pattern" suggesting Studey "may have been connected to a criminal ring and potentially organized crime."

On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that Richard Heideman, a retired FBI special agent with 35 years of experience, 20 of them in the Omaha field office, said the bureau received information In the late 1990s that organized crime had disposed of bodies in a well using lye. Ultimately the search yielded no results.

McKiddy told investigators she knew of at least five, and perhaps as many as 15, bodies that could be buried in the area, some of which she said she had seem herself. Newsweek has also reported that she believes there could be as many as 50 to 70 bodies there.

McKiddy, the youngest of Studey’s four children from his third marriage, told the Register her father was unlikely to kill people from the immediate area around tiny Thurman, a town of about 170, where his family went back more than 170 years.

Instead, she said authorities should look near Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Plattsmouth and Nebraska City, Nebraska, or towns north and south, for victims who went missing from around 1970 to around 1982 ― especially, she said, from 1976 to 1980, when he worked at a truck stop in Council Bluffs that also had a Greyhound bus stop.

Last week, McKiddy told Newsweek the FBI in Florida had failed to show up to give her a polygraph test.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Daughter of alleged Iowa serial killer says authorities digging for remains

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

FBI Reaches Conclusion On Alleged Iowa Serial Killer

A major development has been made in the case of a possible serial killer. What We Heard About Donald Dean Studey "America's Most Prolific Serial Killer" A deceased Iowa man was accused of being one of America's most prolific serial killers. His own daughter made allegations against him, claiming that he had murdered anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the span of his life.
THURMAN, IA
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC News

No evidence found in excavation at Iowa site after woman claimed father was a serial killer

A three-day search in southwestern Iowa that followed a woman’s claims that her late father was a serial killer has turned up no evidence, state officials said Thursday. The excavation was at a property in Thurman, in Fremont County, where the woman claimed the bodies were buried, said Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Yahoo!

What we know about the alleged Iowa serial killer Donald Studey, investigation in Thurman

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Thursday that after an extensive search in conjunction with sheriff's deputies in Fremont County in southwest Iowa and the FBI that it had turned up no evidence to back a claim by woman there that her late father had killed scores of people and buried them around his property in a remote area near the town of Thurman.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
25newsnow.com

Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash

DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy