Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
State official pushes back against NYC’s congestion pricing plan
Rep. Josh Gottheimer pushed back Friday against New York City's new congestion pricing plan. The plan would slam drivers with a $23 a day tax just to drive into Manhattan south of 60th Street. That amount would translate to roughly $5,000 a year per driver, which would all go to the MTA.
News 12
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Residents throughout Hudson Valley are preparing for what might be the area’s first significant snowfall of the season. Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend. Owner Candice Zugibe says one to three inches of snow can have a large impact on roads in the...
News 12
Medical officials grow concerned with surge of respiratory illnesses in Hudson Valley
Medical officials in Hudson Valley are concerned with a surge of respiratory illnesses in the area. They say the flu is on the rise, and children make up the over half of the reported cases. Dr. Louis Corsaro, the medical director for most schools in Westchester and Southern Putnam counties,...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County lawmakers urge governor to veto Grieving Families Act
CARMEL – Five of the nine-member Putnam County Legislature have signed onto a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to veto the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. The local lawmakers –...
Conductors: Man banned from LIRR seen riding train again shortly after leaving court for violating ban
Michael Harewood was the first person to be ordered not to ride the LIRR after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an MTA transit worker in November.
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA offers to assist state and feds if they want to investigate former team
GOSHEN – It has been a year since the Orange County Legislature replaced members of the Industrial Development Agency board and two management leaders and one board member were criminally charged. Agency Executive Director Bill Fioravanti said the controversy may not have reached its conclusion. “We and the county...
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Northern Westchester Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westche…
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
Drug task force searches Hyde Park man’s home for counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills
It was part of the ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills being sold in the Dutchess area.
Orange County child is first youth in US to take part in FDA trial of medical device to prevent epileptic seizures
Ameera Aravena, 12, is currently the first child in the U.S. to take part in the Food and Drug Administration trial.
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
New York gets ready for home delivery of marijuana and edibles
New York stoners will soon not even have to leave their homes to get high on marijuana. State regulators unveiled new rules Friday allowing newly licensed retailers to make home deliveries of weed and THC-infused edible products — even before their shops open for business. Customers can place online/phone orders only — cash payments to delivery workers are prohibited. Deliveries can be made by bicycles, scooters or other modes of transport including cars — much like restaurants make deliveries, the Office of Cannabis Management says. Customers will be required to show ID that they’re age 21 or over upon delivery....
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County general services commissioner to become Putnam County deputy county executive
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has tapped Orange County General Services Commissioner James Burpoe to be his deputy county executive effective in January. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, meanwhile, has named Samantha Sweikata the acting general services commissioner. She has been serving as deputy commissioner. Byrne said...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County Drug Task Force busts alleged counterfeit pill-pusher
HYDE PARK – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested 28-year-old Jamie Velie on felony drug charges after an investigation into the sale of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were actually Fentanyl. Velie was arrested at his Haviland Mobile Home Park trailer on Andrea Court on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Comments / 1