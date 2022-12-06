ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall

Residents throughout Hudson Valley are preparing for what might be the area’s first significant snowfall of the season. Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend. Owner Candice Zugibe says one to three inches of snow can have a large impact on roads in the...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Putnam County lawmakers urge governor to veto Grieving Families Act

CARMEL – Five of the nine-member Putnam County Legislature have signed onto a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to veto the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. The local lawmakers –...
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
New York gets ready for home delivery of marijuana and edibles

New York stoners will soon not even have to leave their homes to get high on marijuana. State regulators unveiled new rules Friday allowing newly licensed retailers to make home deliveries of weed and THC-infused edible products — even before their shops open for business. Customers can place online/phone orders only — cash payments to delivery workers are prohibited. Deliveries can be made by bicycles, scooters or other modes of transport including cars — much like restaurants make deliveries, the Office of Cannabis Management says. Customers will be required to show ID that they’re age 21 or over upon delivery....
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Orange County general services commissioner to become Putnam County deputy county executive

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has tapped Orange County General Services Commissioner James Burpoe to be his deputy county executive effective in January. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, meanwhile, has named Samantha Sweikata the acting general services commissioner. She has been serving as deputy commissioner. Byrne said...
Dutchess County Drug Task Force busts alleged counterfeit pill-pusher

HYDE PARK – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested 28-year-old Jamie Velie on felony drug charges after an investigation into the sale of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were actually Fentanyl. Velie was arrested at his Haviland Mobile Home Park trailer on Andrea Court on Friday, December 9, 2022.
