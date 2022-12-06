Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
linknky.com
Affordable housing in Northern Kentucky is everyone’s problem: ‘It could happen to anyone’
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Desiree Bradley was living in Erlanger with her two children and their father when her mother gave her an ultimatum. “She said, ‘If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Kilby Road and US 50 in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash at Kilby Road and US 50 in Whitewater Township. Injury status is unknown, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WKRC
Multimillion dollar sale to lead to mixed-use project in West Chester
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - More than seven acres of land at Interstate 75 and Liberty Way in West Chester Township will be developed into mixed-use retail and office space. Liberty Way Innkeepers, LLC sold The Fields at Liberty Way to MNR Investment, LLC. That was in late June. The...
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
WKYT 27
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
WLWT 5
Clermont County resident Thomas Mills remains missing on 72nd birthday
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friends and acquaintances of Thomas Mills keep waiting on news about where he might be. "When I heard he was missing, it just broke my heart. It was so sad," Valerie Jerome said. Known by many as Tommy, Mills was last seen Tuesday outside his...
West Chester installs 32 license plate cameras at strategic intersections
There are now 32 Flock license plate readers have been installed throughout West Chester Township. The police chief said it would save law enforcement hours of work.
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
MAYFIELD, KY — Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and it's likely you will be impacted. In 25 days, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term...
wvxu.org
OKI prepares to build out an EV charging network in Greater Cincinnati
The Ohio Kentucky Indiana Council of Governments (OKI) is in the early stages of building a Greater Cincinnati electric vehicle charging network. CEO Mark Policinski anticipates about 100 additional charging stations. "The network’s got to be robust. There can't be like, 'OK, we’re going to have 14 chargers in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wvxu.org
Mike DeWine plans to announce new Ohio Supreme Court justice by the end of the year
Gov. Mike DeWine plans to fill the empty seat on the Ohio Supreme Court by announcing his appointment by the end of the year. Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican, won her bid to become Ohio Supreme Court chief justice, against fellow justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, in November. DeWine said...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
wvxu.org
Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
wvxu.org
UC students present their ideas for education reform to Ohio lawmakers
Topics surrounding education including what teachers should be allowed to teach and how Ohio's schools should be funded were all on the table at the University of Cincinnati's Education Reform Symposium. The Wednesday night discussion included input from two State Representatives. Republican Adam Bird and Democrat Catherine Ingram were there...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
