Washington State

thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

OKI prepares to build out an EV charging network in Greater Cincinnati

The Ohio Kentucky Indiana Council of Governments (OKI) is in the early stages of building a Greater Cincinnati electric vehicle charging network. CEO Mark Policinski anticipates about 100 additional charging stations. "The network’s got to be robust. There can't be like, 'OK, we’re going to have 14 chargers in the...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize

ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
wvxu.org

Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

UC students present their ideas for education reform to Ohio lawmakers

Topics surrounding education including what teachers should be allowed to teach and how Ohio's schools should be funded were all on the table at the University of Cincinnati's Education Reform Symposium. The Wednesday night discussion included input from two State Representatives. Republican Adam Bird and Democrat Catherine Ingram were there...
CINCINNATI, OH

