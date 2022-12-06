ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs survive upset scare; improve to 11-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #21 Arkansas women held off Lamar's upset attempt Thursday night, to take down the Cardinals 63-50. The Hogs improve to a perfect 11-0, the program's best start to a season since 2013. The Razorbacks are one of just 13 remaining undefeated division one teams. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
$1,000 scholarship for minorities in Arkansas studying medicine up for grabs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) is accepting applications for its Minority Health Workforce Diversity scholarship from now until Dec. 31. Minority-raced full or part-time college students who plan to pursue a career in medicine are encouraged to apply. Full-time scholarship recipients will be awarded...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears for the first time ever

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Game and Fish has announced that for the first time in modern history, hunters in the state will be able to legally hunt and harvest black bears. AGFC said the regions in Arkansas where it will be legal are the Gulf Coastal Plan and portions of the Delta in southern Arkansas. The season will be from Dec. 10-16 but may close earlier if the quota is reached.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fayetteville High School hosts 25th homeless vigil

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thursday afternoon students set up camp to live out their holiday tradition. “By doing our little part with our school district we’re hoping that we can make an impact and help those people,” said student council president Janet Fu. The annual event started with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Healthy Living: Avoiding injuries this winter

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The winter weather can be unpredictable and dangerous, especially if you have to walk in it! Dr. Jonathan Tobey, an orthopedic surgeon with Baptist Health, explains what to look for if you suffer an accident on the ice.
FORT SMITH, AR
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
FORT SMITH, AR
How to manage your 'holiday blues' this season

ARKANSAS, USA — From Thanksgiving to New Year's day experts say some can experience the “holiday blues," which are temporary feelings of anxiety and depression. “Clinically we call that seasonal affective disorder. The difference between holiday blues and seasonal affective disorder is when you have seasonal affective it can be at the same time every year. It doesn’t have to be the holidays,” said LPC Coretta Woodard.
ARKANSAS STATE
Postal service still accepting letters to Santa's workshop until Dec.12

ARKANSAS, USA — Operation Santa allows children and families to send letters to Santa; then individuals adopt letters and send thoughtful, heartfelt gifts on Santa’s behalf. The Postal Service is celebrating the 110th anniversary of its beloved Santa program this year. The program was established by the Postal...
ARKANSAS STATE

