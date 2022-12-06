Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every mother deserves a baby shower and a Spartanburg organization is holding one for the community. But it’s about more than just games, gifts and finger foods. Hello Family is a non-profit organization in Spartanburg. Friday they held their 2nd community baby shower. It’s...
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health Children's Hospital honors legacy of facility dog
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Vivi, one of the eight members of the Canine F.E.T.C.H Unit at Prisma Health, is being remembered for the comfort and companionship she brought to kids facing tough times at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. Vivi was diagnosed with lymphoma in September 2022. In December, she...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
‘Not surprised by generosity’: Upstate mom shares lottery win with sons
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mom in Anderson gave her sons an early Christmas present by splitting her lottery win with them. According to the Lottery, the mom won $300,000 cash on a scratch-off ticket in November. “I haven’t bought the first thing for myself,” she confessed. “Not yet.”...
gsabusiness.com
Medical providers, physicians break ground on Greenville surgery center
Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians found a small break in the weather to break ground this week on the Millennium Surgery Center. The new facility will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital, according to a news release from Bon Secours.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
FOX Carolina
New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Missing Teen
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Brittany Woodard brings joy of motherhood with her to family medicine practice
Dr. Brittany Woodard, MBS, DO, is surrounded by the joys of motherhood after the birth of her first daughter earlier this year, but that hasn't slowed her down from accepting new patients. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. Having a baby has made her even more eager to see...
FOX Carolina
Intelligence operations specialist speaks on Brittney Griner's release
An investigation is still ongoing after three Spartanburg County schools were placed on lockdown. ‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus. Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville homeless advocates push for homeless court program, similar to Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeless advocates in Greenville are working to bridge the gaps in opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Life on the streets can be a revolving door. Sometimes a cycle in and out of the courtroom. “A misdemeanor or criminal background on your record can be an...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Deputy Passes Away
A technology group was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. 'Do you see what eye see' silent auction. Updated: 12 hours...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
FOX Carolina
First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In the spirit of giving, the owner of a local dance studio and former...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night. Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d...
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
FOX Carolina
Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
