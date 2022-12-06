ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Prisma Health Children's Hospital honors legacy of facility dog

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Vivi, one of the eight members of the Canine F.E.T.C.H Unit at Prisma Health, is being remembered for the comfort and companionship she brought to kids facing tough times at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. Vivi was diagnosed with lymphoma in September 2022. In December, she...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Medical providers, physicians break ground on Greenville surgery center

Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians found a small break in the weather to break ground this week on the Millennium Surgery Center. The new facility will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital, according to a news release from Bon Secours.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Missing Teen

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County Deputy Passes Away

A technology group was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. 'Do you see what eye see' silent auction. Updated: 12 hours...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In the spirit of giving, the owner of a local dance studio and former...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night. Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

