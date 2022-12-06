ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

WALB 10

Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 350+ acres of beautiful nature are back and ready for the community to use in Lowndes County. Everyone appreciates community leaders that listen and deliver. That’s exactly what Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) did by revamping miles of mountain bike trails here at Langdale Park.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center

ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

‘The College Tour’ TV series will feature Tifton college students

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new television series called " The College Tour” will be featuring several students from Tifton’s Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). The students on the show will tell the history of the college through their eyes from campus life, academics, housing, sports and activities. These are some of what the college tour will dive into at ABAC.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity

Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
herecomestheguide.com

8 of the Best Wedding Venues in Albany, GA

From its sweet southern hospitality to the perfectly picturesque views, Albany is home to a fabulous mix of breathtaking wedding venues. Whether your hopes are set on a private estate on 100 beautiful rolling acres, a unique and historic former museum, or a serene banquet facility set on a 15-acre Pecan orchard, we've hand-picked the best venues in Albany, Georgia to make your dream wedding a reality.
ALBANY, GA

