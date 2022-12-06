Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
WALB 10
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 350+ acres of beautiful nature are back and ready for the community to use in Lowndes County. Everyone appreciates community leaders that listen and deliver. That’s exactly what Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) did by revamping miles of mountain bike trails here at Langdale Park.
Cordele Dispatch
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center. Pictured left to right are Mandy Mercer (club member), Katie Rumsey (Executive Director of Gateway Center) and Connie Carney (club member).
wfxl.com
Dougherty County and the city of Albany meet to negotiation in LOST funds division
Dougherty County and the City of Albany Commissioners met on Dec. 8th with a mediator to discuss the division of Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST funds. These LOST dollars fund services from the city and the county such as sewer infrastructure, which is different from SPLOST, that usually funds roads.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center
ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
WALB 10
Search begins for a new Ashburn library branch manager, here’s how you can help
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A library in Ashburn is looking for a new branch manager. Victoria Evans Memorial Library is the only place in Ashburn with public access to a fax machine. It is also a place many people rely on for the internet. Employees at the library think filling...
WALB 10
‘The College Tour’ TV series will feature Tifton college students
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new television series called " The College Tour” will be featuring several students from Tifton’s Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). The students on the show will tell the history of the college through their eyes from campus life, academics, housing, sports and activities. These are some of what the college tour will dive into at ABAC.
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization plans to give away 200 pairs of new athletic shoes
ALBANY — The group with one of the biggest H.E.A.R.T.s in Albany is reaching out to youngsters again this Christmas, delivering items that are typically at the top of kids’ wish lists. The H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) Organization is donating 200 pairs of Under Armour and...
WALB 10
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
herecomestheguide.com
