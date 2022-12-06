Read full article on original website
Man pleads no contest to fatal hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who had faced a manslaughter charge in the death of a 63-year-old woman hit by a car over the summer. Alexis Leon on Wednesday pleaded no contest to hit-and-run causing death and DUI causing injury, both felonies, according to […]
Mixed verdict for man charged with ramming truck into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man of attempted murder for intentionally ramming his truck into the home of someone with whom he’d argued. The jury deliberated five hours before finding Gustavo Lopez not guilty of attempted murder and burglary, according to the Public Defender’s office. But the jury […]
‘You killed my mother’: Courtroom confrontation at fatal DUI crash sentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emotions ran high during a sentencing hearing Wednesday when a woman who drove drunk in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman turned to face the victim’s family while apologizing. “Don’t look at me,” said Dee Dee Deleurme, daughter of crash victim Ima Jean Flippen. “Turn around and look at the […]
BPD searches for robbery suspect who sprayed victim with pepper spray
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they said pepper sprayed someone during a robbery. The incident happened on Oct. 16 at a business in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2701 Ming Avenue. The suspect is described as a white male teenager, about 15 years old with […]
BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
Suspect in Kern deputy’s shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting a Kern County sheriff’s deputy in the head has been charged with attempted murder. Edgar Rojas, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to that charge and three other felonies: assault with a gun on a peace officer, resisting arrest and carrying an unregistered gun. He’s held on […]
Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe
17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County. The 17-year-old male juvenile from...
CHP: 6 people involved in 2-vehicle crash in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 65 in Porterville on Wednesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. On Wednesday around 1:22 p.m. an emergency dispatcher received a call reporting a collision on Highway 65 and Avenue 56 with medical aid being required. According to the […]
2 injured in Tulare apartment shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway to determine what led to two men in Tulare being injured in the same shooting on Sunday. According to the Tulare Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment complex on the 900 block of N. A Street. Officers arrived to find […]
Tulare County detectives bust serial burglar
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect. Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation. According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued […]
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
Hit-and-run victim killed after celebrating 39th birthday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man was killed in a hit-and-run while headed home from celebrating his birthday, according to reports. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Hit-and-run victim killed on his birthday: ‘He was just special’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Dec. 2, Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan was headed home from bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when the unthinkable happened: He was hit and killed by a car. Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a fatal hit-and-run on White Lane near South...
BPD searches for vandalism suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
Wine-hauling semi truck catches fire on Highway 58
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck hauling a shipment of wine bottles caught fire Tuesday night on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 10 p.m., the driver of the semi truck called 911 to report his trailer was on fire on the off-ramp of Highway 58 and Towerline Road. The Kern […]
Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck […]
