Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22

After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev

The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson’s Injury Woes Continue

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was injured in the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 8. Sadly for the 21-year-old, this is the third injury in three seasons that has interrupted his development. There has been a lot of praise throughout his young career thus far, and it seems that every time he is close to solidifying his spot on the NHL roster, another roadblock occurs.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Samsonov & Nylander

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the action of last night’s 5-0 shutout against the Los Angels Kings. A number of players had strong games. Given the Maple Leafs’ first-period domination without goals to show for it, the team...
TEXAS STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, TV, radio, game info

OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida PanthersWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings will continue their Florida trip with a matchup tonight against the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings are looking to pick up the third straight win and a fifth road win in a row. The Red Wings enter this one coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings again got a goal from each line for the second consecutive game, with goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonathan Berggren, Adam Erne, and David Perron.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild are leery of players with term unless their game-breakers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Monday’s The Jeff Marek Show: Is Mitch Marner‘s Streak. “The Streak”? on the Minnesota Wild. Friedman on Brock Boeser: “I know a lot of people are wondering about Minnesota. I think the problem with Minnesota is. they’re very careful about adding any term and I think if they’re going to add term, it’s going to have to be in a way that’s advantageous to them.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Columbus. The Flames kick off a three-game road trip tonight, battling the Blue Jackets in Columbus. As per the morning skate, tonight's lineup is projected to be as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem...
CBS Denver

Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena

Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sabres Need to Send Peyton Krebs Down to the AHL

The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a massive 9-4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and their scoring was once again their strongest asset. They have seen significant offensive development from Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka, but one young player in particular still cannot find his scoring touch consistently. Peyton Krebs has been relegated to the third and fourth lines, and it has stunted his growth. While the majority of his teammates have all found ways to score more consistently, Krebs has taken a huge step back compared to last season. It is time that general manager Kevyn Adams sends him down to the Rochester Americans so that he can get his confidence back.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
SUNRISE, FL

