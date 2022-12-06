Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Yardbarker
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Jeff Skinner facing potential suspension after ejection in Sabres’ OT loss to Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected […]
Sabres' Jeff Skinner banned 3 for Jake Guentzel cross-check
Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been suspended three games for aiming a cross-check at the face of Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson’s Injury Woes Continue
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was injured in the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 8. Sadly for the 21-year-old, this is the third injury in three seasons that has interrupted his development. There has been a lot of praise throughout his young career thus far, and it seems that every time he is close to solidifying his spot on the NHL roster, another roadblock occurs.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Samsonov & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the action of last night’s 5-0 shutout against the Los Angels Kings. A number of players had strong games. Given the Maple Leafs’ first-period domination without goals to show for it, the team...
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
Thursday hockey has finally arrived! The Los Angeles Kings will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Kings-Maple Leafs prediction and pick will be made. After enduring a disheartening loss to...
Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida PanthersWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings will continue their Florida trip with a matchup tonight against the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings are looking to pick up the third straight win and a fifth road win in a row. The Red Wings enter this one coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings again got a goal from each line for the second consecutive game, with goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonathan Berggren, Adam Erne, and David Perron.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild are leery of players with term unless their game-breakers
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Monday’s The Jeff Marek Show: Is Mitch Marner‘s Streak. “The Streak”? on the Minnesota Wild. Friedman on Brock Boeser: “I know a lot of people are wondering about Minnesota. I think the problem with Minnesota is. they’re very careful about adding any term and I think if they’re going to add term, it’s going to have to be in a way that’s advantageous to them.”
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Columbus. The Flames kick off a three-game road trip tonight, battling the Blue Jackets in Columbus. As per the morning skate, tonight's lineup is projected to be as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem...
Magic try to complete weekend sweep of Raptors
The Orlando Magic will be try to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday, which would
Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
Yardbarker
Sabres Need to Send Peyton Krebs Down to the AHL
The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a massive 9-4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and their scoring was once again their strongest asset. They have seen significant offensive development from Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka, but one young player in particular still cannot find his scoring touch consistently. Peyton Krebs has been relegated to the third and fourth lines, and it has stunted his growth. While the majority of his teammates have all found ways to score more consistently, Krebs has taken a huge step back compared to last season. It is time that general manager Kevyn Adams sends him down to the Rochester Americans so that he can get his confidence back.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
Comments / 0