1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro
Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
1A Football State Championship: Mount Airy beats Tarboro 20-7 for first title since 2008
Raleigh, N.C. — Mount Airy defeated Tarboro 20-7 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A championship thanks to three touchdown runs by Tyler Mason and a suffocating run defense, claiming its first state championship since 2008 and seventh overall. Mason, who entered the contest with 46 rushing touchdowns...
Raleigh, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships
(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
Boston College becomes first to offer Rolesville sophomore RB De'Von Thomas
Rolesville, N.C. — Rolesville High School sophomore running back De'Von Thomas received his first Division I offer on Friday. Thomas announced on Twitter that Boston College became the first Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to him. As a sophomore, Thomas rushed for 1,086 yards and 12...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
New WRAL Documentary Aftermath: North Carolina Hurricane Victims Left Behind Debuts December 13
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the past decade, North Carolina residents have been hit with devastating hurricanes, and some are still dealing with the aftermath. It’s been six years since Hurricane Matthew made landfall, and four years since Hurricane Florence caused catastrophic flooding and damage across the state. You...
ncdcr.gov
Williford Named Superintendent of Medoc Mountain State Park in Halifax County
Allen Williford has been named superintendent of Medoc Mountain State Park in Halifax County, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services. Williford succeeds Kelley King, who retired last spring.
Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Neuse Charter dedicates homecoming basketball game to 5-year-old girl who died of brain cancer
The Neuse Charter community came together tonight to shower this Lilian Blackman's family with love and support. Lilian Blackman lost her life to brain cancer in November, and tonight’s basketball game was dedicated to her. She was only five years old when she passed away, leaving behind her twin...
Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Bojangles' are NC's favorite restaurants
A recent study revealed North Carolina's favorite chain restaurants. Food Service Direct, which sells bulk goods and food for restaurants nationwide, used GPS data from 100 restaurants to determine the most popular places to eat in each state. Here are the most popular restaurants in N.C. Chick-fil-A Wendy's. Bojangles'. Taco...
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
"[His wife] didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
One of NC's largest protests against the death penalty in over a decade held in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday could be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty marched from Central Prison to the NC Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance were families who lost loved ones to homicide but believe death penalty is not the answer for those convicted of murder.
Raleigh Walmart among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
