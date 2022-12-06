ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro

Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
TARBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mount Airy High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on December 10, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TARBORO, NC
FOX8 News

3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships

(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncdcr.gov

Williford Named Superintendent of Medoc Mountain State Park in Halifax County

Allen Williford has been named superintendent of Medoc Mountain State Park in Halifax County, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services. Williford succeeds Kelley King, who retired last spring.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire

CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One of NC's largest protests against the death penalty in over a decade held in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday could be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty marched from Central Prison to the NC Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance were families who lost loved ones to homicide but believe death penalty is not the answer for those convicted of murder.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy