Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
Related
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
KNOE TV8
Miss Louisiana 2022 heading to Miss America
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana 2022, Gracie Reichman, is heading to the Miss America Competition! She took off on her flight on Dec. 8 and says she’ll get to spend some time in New York City with the rest of the contestants before going to Connecticut. “Unbelievable, a...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
wwno.org
With antisemitism on the rise, Tulane professor discusses why it's happening and how to combat it
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Commission continues to face challenges, especially when it comes to securing recommendations from doctors. Representative Joe Marino, who chairs the commission, tells us more about steering the program’s focus towards patients’ needs.
Louisiana City In The Top 10 Of Porch Pirates In The Nation
Stolen packages have increased in frequency in the NOLA area year over year. Safewise partnered with Vivint Smart Home to research porch pirate trends all around the nation. They found out that 260 million packages were swiped off of Americans' porches in 2022. That's up by 50 million packages according to the 2021 figures.
wwno.org
The Reading Life: Greg Herren, Scott Campbell
Life, Susan Larson talks with Greg Herren aka T.G. Herren about his debut cozy mystery, “A Streetcar Named Murder” and Scott Campbell, publisher of “Cajun Night Before Christmas.”. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:. Splice Poetry series presents Adam Clay and...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
KTBS
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
NOLA.com
A toast to Fabacher’s: An 1880s family-run New Orleans restaurant grew to have a national reputation
Throughout New Orleans history, you’ll always find a handful of family names that are synonymous with food and beverage of the time. Today, for example, there are the Brennans, the Baquets, the Chases, the Nguyens, the Vaucresssons. One hundred and twenty years ago, that list would have been made...
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
Louisiana Loses Another Insurer, Leaving More Homeowners in a Bind
36,000 residents are impacted by the latest move, at a time when homeowners insurance is getting tougher to buy.
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
wwno.org
From cancer survivor to commercial astronaut, Hayley Arceneaux recounts epic journey in new memoir
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Here's what it featured:. With so much conversation about coastal erosion in Louisiana, sediment diversions have come to the forefront as one of the tools to preserve and build up land. But the science behind it is often murky and confusing to the public. Rachel Rhode of the Environmental Defense Fund tells us more about breaking down the science of sediment diversion into something a little more approachable.
Comments / 0