New Orleans, LA

Eater

New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar

Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Miss Louisiana 2022 heading to Miss America

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana 2022, Gracie Reichman, is heading to the Miss America Competition! She took off on her flight on Dec. 8 and says she’ll get to spend some time in New York City with the rest of the contestants before going to Connecticut. “Unbelievable, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
MADISON, MS
wwno.org

With antisemitism on the rise, Tulane professor discusses why it's happening and how to combat it

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Commission continues to face challenges, especially when it comes to securing recommendations from doctors. Representative Joe Marino, who chairs the commission, tells us more about steering the program’s focus towards patients’ needs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Greg Herren, Scott Campbell

Life, Susan Larson talks with Greg Herren aka T.G. Herren about his debut cozy mystery, “A Streetcar Named Murder” and Scott Campbell, publisher of “Cajun Night Before Christmas.”. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:. Splice Poetry series presents Adam Clay and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

From cancer survivor to commercial astronaut, Hayley Arceneaux recounts epic journey in new memoir

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Here's what it featured:. With so much conversation about coastal erosion in Louisiana, sediment diversions have come to the forefront as one of the tools to preserve and build up land. But the science behind it is often murky and confusing to the public. Rachel Rhode of the Environmental Defense Fund tells us more about breaking down the science of sediment diversion into something a little more approachable.
LOUISIANA STATE

