Read full article on original website
Related
Locals react to the sale of Graham Pharmacy
MIDLAND, Texas — The sale of Graham Pharmacy has left its many customers saddened and heartbroken. Donnelle Sientz posted a letter to her customers on the front door, calling the decision to sell the pharmacy the hardest decision she has made in her life. The pharmacy has been open...
City of Midland announces road closures for weekend parade
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festive event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Preparations for the annual event will prompt road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 3:30 p.m. on December 10 at the […]
Toy And Coat Drive To Benefit Midland And Odessa Families Currently Accepting Donations
'Tis the season to give presents, fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la! Do you like my singing? For real though, it is absolutely the time of year that we start seeing lots of giving trees, Salvation Army red kettles, Angel trees, and toy drives. Hopefully, many of us give to at least one and if by chance you haven't yet, allow me to suggest one.
Cotton Flat road construction making it harder for Midland residents to get around town
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Ben Weihrich gets around town to run his errands in his wheelchair. "I live 3.2 miles from this intersection Midkiff and I-20. 45 mins to get in town and do my shopping and another 45 home," he said. However, now it's taking him even...
Graham Pharmacy announces sale to Walgreens
MIDLAND, Texas — The owner of Graham Pharmacy announced Tuesday she would be selling the business to Walgreens. This location served as a local pharmacy as well as a lunch spot for many, serving up sandwiches, milkshakes and fudge. In a letter posted on the door of the business,...
cbs7.com
Graham Pharmacy closing
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
cbs7.com
20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
Billy Ray McPherson (Bill)
Billy Ray McPherson (Bill), 77, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1945, in Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, to the late Edith (Debord) and Joseph Cullen McPherson. Bill graduated from North Hopkins High School. He was a basketball coach for...
pgjonline.com
XRI Commences Construction of 230-Mile Water Pipeline System in Permian Basin
(P&GJ) — XRI Holdings LLC, the largest water recycling company in the Permian Basin, has commenced construction of its Evolution Pipeline system, the company said on Dec. 1. The new Evolution Pipeline system is a purpose built large-scale, multi-producer water recycling and produced water infrastructure network connecting XRI’s considerable existing pipeline infrastructure system in Midland County to its significant infrastructure footprint located in Reagan and Upton counties.
Tired of Road Construction? Midland’s Massive Road Projects Are Making Progress
If you have taken a drive around the older areas of central Midland, you are probably tired of dealing with the orange barrels and cones. Well, the road projects are going really well and the majority of the projects have already been completed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Director...
47-Year-Old Rigoberto Eduardo Fernandez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 8:38 a.m.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Wants To Sell Our Furniture But My Sister Wants It!
Buzz Question- We're getting NEW FURNITURE and my wife wants to SELL our old stuff. She told me she already has someone interested in buying it... BUT, I told her NOPE, hang on we are giving it to my SISTER... she wants it and needs it.. Well needless to say me and my wife are going around on this. I mean, c'mon I'm in the right....right?
City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
KCBD
1 killed, 1 injured in Plains, Texas crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 380, eight miles west of Plains that left one person dead and another injured. According to a preliminary report from DPS, driver Manuel Rafael Ortega, 40, of Midland, Texas, and passenger...
cbs7.com
Midland County ready for Midkiff, Cotton Flat demolition
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The facility initially went out for bid in April 2022. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 12/7/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Tue. 12/6/22 - clipped version. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST. Recording of...
Midland County working with TxDOT amid major road closures
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Motorists traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads will see significant detours along Interstate 20 beginning December 16 with the demolition of the Cotton Flat Road bridge. In preparation for this demolition the Cotton Flat Rd bridge crossing I-20 has been closed. During nighttime demolition, the main lanes […]
cbs7.com
The flu is on the rise... for dogs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
cbs7.com
MISD Board selects Dr. Stephanie D. Howard as next superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Dr. Stephanie D. Howard has been named the lone finalist to become the next superintendent of Midland ISD. The Board of Trustees announced the selection at the conclusion of a special meeting Wednesday evening after board members voted unanimously to approve her hiring. Howard currently serves...
Top 10 Things That Prove You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a pickup) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0