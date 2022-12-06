Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Indulges In A “Black Patent” Heel
Similar to the GORETEX tooling of its UNDERCOVER collaboration this past autumn, The Swoosh is now borrowing the highlighted heel counter aesthetic of the latter Nike Air Force 1 by dressing the back half of its latest 40th anniversary offering in a contrasting patent leather construction. Dissimilar to the remainder...
sneakernews.com
Varying Shades Of Blue Accent This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
While the silhouette remains a few years removed from its next hallmark anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 is being employed at a rate matching that of an celebratory year, now introducing a greyscale proposition featuring hits of varying blue shades. Coating its mudguard in a smooth “Cool Grey” leather,...
sneakernews.com
A Clad “Pixel Green” Outfit Envelops The New Balance TWO WXY V3
Brightly shaded on-court propositions ran rampant throughout the 2010’s as everyone from The Swoosh to the Three Stripes dressed up its inline and signature silhouette’s in boisterously eye-catching shades. Iconizing the highlighter aesthetic unto the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch”, New Balance is taking a page out of the latter decades vibrant obsession, coating the entirety of its TWO WXY V3 is a clad “Pixel Green” composition.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Blue Accent The New Balance Rainier’s Next Inline Colorway
Hiking gear, from GORE-TEX shells to trail runners, is a defining part of fashion today, trending across much of social media. And following a brief foray into the outdoors with Salehe Bembury, New Balance is now exploring the category by their lonesome, bringing back their Rainier boot in a wide range of new colorways.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Harkens Its Basketball Roots With A “Vintage Indigo” Offering
Following a quick hiatus from its time in the spotlight, the New Balance 550 is returning in vintage-hued propositions harkening its 1989 birth year and subsequent on-court composition iconized throughout the 90’s. Exploring a color palette eerily reminiscent to the UNC Tarheels, aged beige hues envelop the dominant premium...
Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
sneakernews.com
ASICS Taps Charlotte Lab School To Design Two GEL-Lyte V Collaborations
As a progressive public institution, the Charlotte Lab School champions a hands-on approach to learning, which made its students the perfect people for the Whitaker Group’s first collaboration with ASICS. Two separate styles of the GEL-Lyte V were prepped in just 1,500 pairs, making the “Eternal Summer” collaboration one of the rarer propositions from both parties involved.
sneakernews.com
Primary Colors Adorn This Upcoming Nike Zoom GT Cut 2
Since its introduction this summer, the Nike GT Cut 2 has been employed in full force through a bevy of inline collections alongside being seeded to the men’s and women’s teams of the Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy tournaments featuring a golden metallic Swoosh. Following its jet-black player exclusive, a contrasting amalgamation of primary colors and shades envelop the latest construction.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Takes On A “Cement Grey/Black” Combination
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is more of an evolution than revolution of its predecessor, but it seems poised to pick up right where the original CMFT proposition left off. Constructed from soft suede panels, the upcoming retro sees a standard ankle area and tongue, forgoing the deconstructed, exposed foam build of the first Air Jordan CMFT. Profile swooshes, however, maintain their “cut-out” arrangement, differentiating the proposition enough from Michael Jordan’s original signature sneaker. Zoom Air units underfoot are partly-exposed thanks to a new window on the outsole, making for yet another distinction between the sequel and the widely-celebrated predecessor.
sneakernews.com
Warped Swoosh Logos Grace The Air Jordan 1 Mid
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid remains one of the more controversial cuts within His Airness’ extensive catalog of archives, the silhouette has continuously catered itself toward outfitting the youth and next generations in the Jumpman logo from an early age, now expressing a collection of titular and pastel shades.
sneakernews.com
Nature-Themed Illustrations Emerge On This Kids Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Swoosh is going all-out for the Lunar New Year, setting up the near entirety of its lifestyle silhouettes for honorary propositions in conjunction with the upcoming Year of the Rabbit. After exploring the fur of the mammal on a Nike Blazer Mid ’77, further detailed imagery is set to land on a grade school exclusive Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
adidas adiFOM Q “Legend Ink” Launching In December
While the adiFOM Q’s design inspiration is rooted in controversy, a significant drop-off in discourse has ushered in a full force employment of the silhouette scheduled throughout the upcoming winter months, such as the stark contrasting tones of its “Legend Ink” composition. Returning back to the seldom...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Goes Full “Arctic Orange”
When it first debuted at the beginning of 2022, the Jordan Two Trey relied on iconic, heritage palettes. But over the course of the year, the silhouette gradually came into its own — and for Spring 2023, we can expect to see a vibrant, “Arctic Orange” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Another Greyscale Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Is Coming
Following a steady stream of upcoming releases the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to receive a similar treatment to that of the Dunk’s 2020 revitalization alongside the recent influx of Air Jordan 2 propositions. With both its “Oatmeal” and “Cobblestone” outfits set to release this coming Wednesday, yet another greyscale effort is joining the fray.
sneakernews.com
A.P.C. Prepares Three Tasteful Colorways Of The ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50
In addition to partnerships with the likes of Kanye West and Kid Cudi, A.P.C. has crafted several sneaker collaborations with Nike: a Dunk High in 2012, an Air Max 1 in 2013, and a Blazer Mid in 2014, to name a few. But now many years after parting ways with the Swoosh, the Jean Touitou-created label is finally tapping into sneaker culture once again — this time, however, alongside ASICS and the GEL-SONOMA 15-50.
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
sneakernews.com
JJJJound Teases A Puma Suede In Maroon
JJJJound has rarely had a chance to catch its breath throughout 2022, racking up collaborative works with the New Balance 990v3, ASICS GEL-Kayano 24 and most recently a duo of adidas Sambas. Following a Shanghai-exclusive release of a minimalist take on the PUMA Suede, the Montreal-based design studio is now returning to the synonymous Rock Steady Crew’s silhouette.
sneakernews.com
The Converse GOLF Le Fleur GLF 2.0 Arrives In “Verdant Green”
Long before inking his current deal with Converse, Tyler The Creator was collaborating with the industries best as a member of Odd Future. With 2017 bringing us the beginnings of his suede-dominant propositions with the Boston-based brand, this summer saw the second iteration of his original GLF design. Receiving a seldom number of outfits so far, the latest effort from the two-time Grammy Award winner extends synonymous pastel GLF shades across its canvas construction.
