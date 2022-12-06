ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

NFL MVP: Ranking the top 5 candidates entering Week 14 - Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The race is heating up for one of the NFL’s highest honors. With just five weeks left this season, the NFL MVP race is tightening and could very well be a three-way race right now. Compared to the preseason odds from the opening week of the season, the order has changed and some of the projected leaders in the race are no longer at the top of the pack.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cleveland.com

Will Amari Cooper play on Sunday? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals and wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for the game. Will he play on Sunday and what does it mean for the Browns if he doesn’t?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

