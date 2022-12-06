Read full article on original website
Related
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 bonus continues for NFL Week 14
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Throughout what is sizing up to be a wild Week 14 NFL slate, Maryland bettors can grab an automatic 40-to-1 payout...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim $200 early sign up before time runs out
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new users take advantage of our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here, they’ll enter the new year with a sizable...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
Here’s 6 Ohio sports betting promos to grab this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A stacked sports weekend has arrived and we’ve put together a list of the six Ohio sports betting promos to get...
NFL MVP: Ranking the top 5 candidates entering Week 14 - Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The race is heating up for one of the NFL’s highest honors. With just five weeks left this season, the NFL MVP race is tightening and could very well be a three-way race right now. Compared to the preseason odds from the opening week of the season, the order has changed and some of the projected leaders in the race are no longer at the top of the pack.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: pre-register, score $100 early sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When Ohioans complete a quick pre-registration through our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer here, they’ll unlock two must-have bonuses for the...
Caesars promo code: $1,250 for Army-Navy, any Saturday matchup
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is up for grabs on Saturday afternoon, and bettors can use our Caesars promo code to claim $1,250...
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows how college football’s opt-outrage is overblown in both directions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in Ohio State’s Peach Bowl game against Georgia, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay. He’s rehabbing, according to his father. By deciding not to play, the Ohio State receiver is hurting his draft stock, his college teammates...
Memphis basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates from game in Atlanta
Memphis basketball, almost a year ago to the day, secured one of its signature wins of the Penny Hardaway era. The Tigers (7-2), in taking down a top-10 Alabama team, snapped a four-game losing streak and gave themselves some wiggle room within the NCAA Tournament at-large landscape. On Saturday, Memphis has a...
Is Oakland seeking big league talent like Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan in return for Sean Murphy? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reports this week after Wilson Contreras signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Cardinals indicated that Oakland’s asking price in a potential Sean Murphy trade with St. Louis included major league talent such as outfielder Lars Nootbar and Gold Glove winner Brendan Donovan. On...
A new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball has officially arrived: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it’s been said that a new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball began when Donovan Mitchell arrived, his performance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night made it official. Mitchell scored 43 points, igniting the Cleveland crowd and leading the Cavaliers to...
Will Amari Cooper play on Sunday? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals and wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for the game. Will he play on Sunday and what does it mean for the Browns if he doesn’t?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
BREAKING: NC State offensive line coach John Garrison reportedly leaves for Ole Miss
NC State’s staff continued its reshuffling Saturday afternoon, with offensive line coach John Garrison reportedly taking the same job with Ole Miss, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former Wolfpack assistant has coached in Raleigh since 2019. The Nebraska alumnus has spent 18 seasons coaching and now reunites with...
Bengals’ running back rotation: Is the case for sticking with Samaje Perine based on recency bias?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals headed off any controversy surrounding their running back rotation this week. Joe Mixon cleared the concussion protocol on Wednesday after missing two games and will be back in the starting lineup against the Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor labeled Mixon as the team’s starter...
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
Ken Giles levels up in Rhodes’ overtime thriller at Glenville: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Rhodes left Glenville on Friday night and returned to the west side of Cleveland, coach Shawn Spencer picked up his phone. His point guard from last season could be seen. Jamal Sumlin wanted to check in from Texas, where he is redshirting at UTEP after...
No. 25 Rhodes fights off Glenville, 86-78 in OT, behind Ken Giles’ 42 points
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ken Giles felt the burn in his legs. He just scored a career-high 42 points Friday night at Glenville to lift Rhodes in overtime, 86-78, in their Senate League boys basketball rivalry.
Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
Watch Deshaun Watson knock off the rust as he prepares to face the Bengals
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson got back to work on Wednesday to knock off the rust and prepare to face the Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati following his poor debut in Houston. Coach Kevin Stefanski kicked off the week by stating that Watson is his quarterback in Cincy despite his rough outing in Sunday’s 27-14 victory in Houston and the almost must-win nature of the game.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0