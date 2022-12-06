Read full article on original website
Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette Region announces 7 new development projects
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The goal of the 7 projects announced Wednesday is to improve quality of life and stimulate economic development in the region. Members of Greater Lafayette Commerce, local elected officials and leaders from Purdue University and Ivy Tech gathered to announce and celebrate the new projects which include the following:
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
casscountyonline.com
Roy D. Crume
Roy D. Crume, 91, of Russiaville, formerly of Logansport for 65 years, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in his residence. Born on December 2, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, Roy is the son of the late Paul and Pauline “Polly” (Sherman) Crume. On December 29, 1951, Roy married Deloris “Dee” Garland. Together they had five children.
WLFI.com
U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Tracker Factor Works Both Ways for the Customer and Frankfort Utilities
On your utility bill that you receive every month, there is an item called the “tracker factor” which can help or hinder that bill. However, most people don’t understand it or know what it is. “We purchase our power from IMPA (Indiana Municipal Power Agency) and it’s...
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Things aren’t going too well for the current governor!. That is, according to a poll ran by Indy Politics! According to the poll, less than half of Hoosiers interviewed say they approve of the job Governor Eric Holcomb is doing. The survey was done by...
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
WNDU
Urgent care centers dealing with long wait times across the state
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers across the state are finding long wait times at urgent care centers as flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. IU Health said at their downtown urgent care that the wait time was more than three hours on Wednesday. In West Lafayette, the wait was close to 10 hours yesterday morning.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County. 23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation. Jimenez was driving...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Anderson, IN
Anderson is 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis in Madison County, Indiana. This city was named after William Anderson. He founded a village in Delaware along the White River in the late 1800s, which grew into the city it is today. Anderson is a quintessential Midwest city renowned for its history...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
