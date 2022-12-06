ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Your News Local

Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Greater Lafayette Region announces 7 new development projects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The goal of the 7 projects announced Wednesday is to improve quality of life and stimulate economic development in the region. Members of Greater Lafayette Commerce, local elected officials and leaders from Purdue University and Ivy Tech gathered to announce and celebrate the new projects which include the following:
LAFAYETTE, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Roy D. Crume

Roy D. Crume, 91, of Russiaville, formerly of Logansport for 65 years, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in his residence. Born on December 2, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, Roy is the son of the late Paul and Pauline “Polly” (Sherman) Crume. On December 29, 1951, Roy married Deloris “Dee” Garland. Together they had five children.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Things aren’t going too well for the current governor!. That is, according to a poll ran by Indy Politics! According to the poll, less than half of Hoosiers interviewed say they approve of the job Governor Eric Holcomb is doing. The survey was done by...
INDIANA STATE
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Urgent care centers dealing with long wait times across the state

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers across the state are finding long wait times at urgent care centers as flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. IU Health said at their downtown urgent care that the wait time was more than three hours on Wednesday. In West Lafayette, the wait was close to 10 hours yesterday morning.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?

No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Anderson, IN

Anderson is 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis in Madison County, Indiana. This city was named after William Anderson. He founded a village in Delaware along the White River in the late 1800s, which grew into the city it is today. Anderson is a quintessential Midwest city renowned for its history...
ANDERSON, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

