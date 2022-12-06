Read full article on original website
Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve
The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
NBC Sports
49ers officially sign Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. On Tuesday, San Francisco officially announced it signed Johnson to a one-year deal. He will be with the team for the final five games of the regular season and playoffs. Johnson, an...
Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys
Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
NFL picks against the spread, Week 14: Can the Jets beat the Bills again?
Things were looking up for the crew after the early slate of Week 13 games. Then, they went downhill fast. Very fast. Our collective record in the late and prime-time matchups wasn’t pretty. Nobody had a worse showing than me. After going 7-2 on my early picks, I finished...
Fox 19
Bengals sign long-time punter Kevin Huber to practice squad deal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just days after being waived by the Bengals, a Cincinnati native is returning to the team on a practice squad deal. Kevin Huber was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. The University of Cincinnati product is currently in his 14th season, all...
Texans claim Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth off waivers, drop DE Michael Dwumfour
The Houston Texans continue to refine their roster with five games to go in the regular season. The Texans made a waiver claim for former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. The 6-2, 305-pounder played six games for the Chiefs in 2022, logging four combined tackles on 53 defensive snaps.
numberfire.com
Michael Carter (ankle) not on Jets injury report
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is not on the injury report for Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills. Carter is set to return after missing Week 13 with an ankle injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said rookie Zonovan Knight is "not going anywhere" after back-to-back 100-yard performances, so Carter might be returning to a split backfield or even a complementary role.
Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him. The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.
NFL Analysis Network
New York Jets Reveal Plans For Zach Wilson’s Future
Ahead of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets made a huge move, benching starting quarterback Zach Wilson. He was coming off a disastrous performance against the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards, so the benching was certainly warranted.
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
New York Post
Jalen Hurts’ development only makes Giants’ Daniel Jones neglect hurt more
You watch the way Jalen Hurts has blossomed into an MVP candidate, and you can’t help but admire the way that the Eagles have done everything in their power to assist and support him and surround him with everything a franchise quarterback needs. The flip side is Daniel Jones.
Ex-Giants’ Eli Manning has a new Instagram account with Pete Davidson
Another new venture for Eli Manning. This time, it includes a former Saturday Night Live star. That’s right, the former New York Giants quarterback is working with Pete Davidson. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The duo started a joint Instagram account after filming an episode of...
