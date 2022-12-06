ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Giants draft bust on the mend

Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time

Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

49ers officially sign Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB

The 49ers are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. On Tuesday, San Francisco officially announced it signed Johnson to a one-year deal. He will be with the team for the final five games of the regular season and playoffs. Johnson, an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys

Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
Fox 19

Bengals sign long-time punter Kevin Huber to practice squad deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just days after being waived by the Bengals, a Cincinnati native is returning to the team on a practice squad deal. Kevin Huber was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. The University of Cincinnati product is currently in his 14th season, all...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Michael Carter (ankle) not on Jets injury report

New York Jets running back Michael Carter is not on the injury report for Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills. Carter is set to return after missing Week 13 with an ankle injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said rookie Zonovan Knight is "not going anywhere" after back-to-back 100-yard performances, so Carter might be returning to a split backfield or even a complementary role.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him. The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.
NFL Analysis Network

New York Jets Reveal Plans For Zach Wilson’s Future

Ahead of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets made a huge move, benching starting quarterback Zach Wilson. He was coming off a disastrous performance against the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards, so the benching was certainly warranted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

