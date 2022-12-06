Diva’s Daily Dirt: More Women Suing Bill Cosby + Celebs Attend The Urban One Honors + More Women Suing Bill Cosby

Read full article on original website
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
sheenmagazine.com
LL Cool J, Pharrell, LeToya Luckett, Maxine Waters & More at 5th Urban One Honors
On Friday, December 2nd, Urban One taped the 5th annual URBAN ONE HONORS in Atlanta, GA. The two-hour telecast will premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to entertainment, media, music, politics, education, and the community.
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Model mom! Kimora Lee Simmons recruits her gorgeous daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee star in new Baby Phat campaign
The women - 47, 22, and 20, respectively - are all center stage in the campaign for their new Forever 21 x Baby Phat collaboration. Speaking about the partnership, the former model told People: 'I'm trying to create for them a very strong business sense and a very strong sense of independence and autonomy.'
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music
Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
‘Irremediable Breakdown’: Lawyer Drops Nipsey Hussle’s Mom As Family Gears Up For Guardianship War
A lawyer representing Nipsey Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith asked the court for permission to drop his client due to an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, powerhouse attorney Larry A. Ginsberg from the firm Harris Ginsberg LLP said the breakdown has affected his ability to represent Smith, “making it unreasonably difficult to communicate effectively with Ms. Smith.” Ginsberg said he had spoken to Smith’s son/Nipsey’s brother, Sam, about the matter. However, he said he has been unable to serve Smith with notice of his withdrawal because neither his client nor Sam...
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue." The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
DJ Envy And Charlamagne Tha God Say Goodbye To Angela Yee
After 13 years, Angela Yee is leaving The Breakfast Club. During her last day on-air, DJ Envy and Charlamagne bid her farewell.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church
Leah Remini expressed her disappointment over Danny Masterson's mistrial, revealing her "heart breaks" for his alleged rape victims, who she said took a stand against the "billion-dollar Goliath," otherwise known as the Church of Scientology. RadarOnline.com has learned that Remini won't stop fighting against the religious group, vowing to continue to expose its alleged cover-up of Scientologist Masterson's crimes. Masterson had been fighting three charges of forcible rape. On Wednesday, the jury informed the judge about the status of their votes, revealing they could not come to a unanimous decision on the three counts — forcing the judge to call...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
