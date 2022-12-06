Read full article on original website
Jarrett Sutton couldn’t keep his emotions in check when the final buzzer sounded Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena. Sutton sprinted onto the court, mobbed by the rest of the 2008-09 Missouri men’s basketball team. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over archrival and defending national champion Kansas.
After the Border War was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
Tolton boys basketball suffered a second straight loss in the Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational, falling to Kickapoo 60-44 on Friday in Overland Park, Kansas. Both teams got off to a slow start, with the Trailblazers leading the Chiefs 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. However, Kickapoo rallied to earn its first win of the tournament, with the final round of games Saturday.
