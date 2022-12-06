ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Tony White officially announced as Huskers DC, 1 other assistant retained for 2023 season

Tony White is one of the latest hires on Matt Rhule’s staff. The football team also announced the hiring of another assistant coach on Friday. White will be the team’s defensive coordinator per the Nebraska football account on Twitter. White comes to Lincoln from his time at Syracuse in the same role. The Orange finished the year at 7-5 and came in third place in the ACC Atlantic division.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Scott Frost Will Be Coaching Next Week - Here's Why

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is returning to the sidelines next week. It was announced on Friday night that Frost will lead the Gold Team in the U.S. Army Bowl, which is a showcase for high school All-Americans. Frost will be coaching against former Ole Miss head coach Houston...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Major Coordinator Hire

Matt Rhule is making a major hire for his program. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Nebraska head coach is set to hire Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to be his defensive coordinator. Nebraska's defense will look a lot different next season since he runs a 3-3-5. White was nominated...
LINCOLN, NE
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Nebraska

On Wednesday night, Nebraska employed many of the same defensive tactics Rutgers used against Trayce Jackson-Davis over the weekend. The Cornhuskers threw a zone at Indiana. They double-teamed Jackson-Davis. They put an extra defender in the paint on the pick-and-roll. But the differences were stark. The Cornhuskers weren’t as together...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Blow By Badgers

Lincoln - Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women's basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Nebraska

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 81-65 home win over Nebraska. Q – On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. MIKE WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game....
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (12/7): Drake downs Omaha, Nebraska falls in Big Ten opener

(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener to Indiana in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. Nebraska (6-4, 0-1): Nebraska lost an 81-65 Big Ten Conference opener to No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1). The Huskers, playing without Sam Griesel (illness), got 22 points from C.J. Wilcher. Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 13 points, and Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 apiece. Walker also had five rebounds and five assists.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Busy weekend for Basketball on Fremont Radio/Stream

Tonight, hear both the Fremont Girls/Boys from the brand new Omaha Westview. Scott Wagner will have the live coverage at 5:20pm , Girls. Boys game to follow on Mix 105.5, online at thebestmix1055.com. Bergan Girls and Boys travel to Omaha Brownell Talbot. Chris Whitney has the live coverage. Girls game...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
LINCOLN, NE
