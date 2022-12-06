Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coach
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL Draft
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinator
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portal
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
saturdaytradition.com
Tony White officially announced as Huskers DC, 1 other assistant retained for 2023 season
Tony White is one of the latest hires on Matt Rhule’s staff. The football team also announced the hiring of another assistant coach on Friday. White will be the team’s defensive coordinator per the Nebraska football account on Twitter. White comes to Lincoln from his time at Syracuse in the same role. The Orange finished the year at 7-5 and came in third place in the ACC Atlantic division.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
Scott Frost Will Be Coaching Next Week - Here's Why
Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is returning to the sidelines next week. It was announced on Friday night that Frost will lead the Gold Team in the U.S. Army Bowl, which is a showcase for high school All-Americans. Frost will be coaching against former Ole Miss head coach Houston...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Top NFL Assistant Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Job
The pull of Matt Rhule and a new era in Lincoln, Nebraska reportedly wasn't enough to poach one of Sean McVay's coaches. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, "Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL after considering an offer to join Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff."
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
REPORT: El Paso native Tony White lands defensive coordinator position at Nebraska
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School graduate Tony White has received a new role in the college football world. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska is hiring White as the team’s new defensive coordinator. White spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. White arrived at […]
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
Donovan Raiola staying as O-line coach; Tony White coming in as defensive coordinator
Husker247 Podcast: A new defensive coordinator and a bunch of OVs
It’s a big recruiting edition of the Husker247 podcast as the first half of the episode features Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz, before 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins joins to talk about Matt Rhule’s recruiting, new commit Brice Turner and several of Nebraska’s weekend visitors. Despite the heavy...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Major Coordinator Hire
Matt Rhule is making a major hire for his program. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Nebraska head coach is set to hire Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to be his defensive coordinator. Nebraska's defense will look a lot different next season since he runs a 3-3-5. White was nominated...
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Nebraska
On Wednesday night, Nebraska employed many of the same defensive tactics Rutgers used against Trayce Jackson-Davis over the weekend. The Cornhuskers threw a zone at Indiana. They double-teamed Jackson-Davis. They put an extra defender in the paint on the pick-and-roll. But the differences were stark. The Cornhuskers weren’t as together...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Blow By Badgers
Lincoln - Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women's basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule will ‘flip Nebraska a lot quicker’ than expected, according to rival coach
New Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule certainly has his work cut out for him. However, there is at least one opposing coach who believes that the former Baylor and Temple coach will turn around the Huskers much quicker than his normal 3-year-plan. The recent comments by Texas Tech head...
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Nebraska
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 81-65 home win over Nebraska. Q – On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. MIKE WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game....
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/7): Drake downs Omaha, Nebraska falls in Big Ten opener
(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener to Indiana in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. Nebraska (6-4, 0-1): Nebraska lost an 81-65 Big Ten Conference opener to No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1). The Huskers, playing without Sam Griesel (illness), got 22 points from C.J. Wilcher. Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 13 points, and Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 apiece. Walker also had five rebounds and five assists.
thebestmix1055.com
Busy weekend for Basketball on Fremont Radio/Stream
Tonight, hear both the Fremont Girls/Boys from the brand new Omaha Westview. Scott Wagner will have the live coverage at 5:20pm , Girls. Boys game to follow on Mix 105.5, online at thebestmix1055.com. Bergan Girls and Boys travel to Omaha Brownell Talbot. Chris Whitney has the live coverage. Girls game...
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 5