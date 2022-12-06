The Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Premiere Choral Group in Town, Steps Out with its Annual ‘Hallelujah Project’

Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Family Affair with Friends Attached at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on December 8, 2022. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Holiday-mindedness is the rule this month, maybe more so than in the past three years. Thus, it is incumbent...
Santa Barbara Independent
Harry Moffat
Harry Moffat was a Goleta native who grew up in Isla Vista and later in Rancho Embacadero in Goleta. He learned to surf at an early age at Haskell’s Beach after school and on the weekends. One of his lifelong joys was ceramics. For the last thirty years Harry...
kclu.org
There's a festive event coming to Santa Barbara that’s sure to make waves
Around 30 boats – from paddling to sailing – will take part in the annual parade of lights boat parade at Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil Bruskin, President of Stern’s Wharf Business Association. Before the parade takes place from the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Eileen Z Hough
Eileen Z. Hough (nee Whitman) age 74, beloved daughter of Louis and Jacey Whitman (both deceased), dear sister to Harry, Francine, and Linda (Richard Tuckerman deceased), and friend to many, passed away April 25, 2022, in Santa Barbara. A graduate of Beachwood High School (Cleveland) and Sonoma State University, Eileen was the first licensed therapeutic masseuse in Santa Barbara County and provided the language for that certification. Eileen was a free spirit who danced to her own tune. She loved all animals and was a frequent visitor to her neighborhood dog park. She was especially fond of dolphins and whales and often went out on the Double Dolphin to see them. As per her wishes, her ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Santa Barbara where she will be swimming with the dolphins for eternity. A memorial service and celebration of her life was held in August with her family in Cleveland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Santa Barbara Independent
Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) Receives 4th Annual Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is excited to announce that they have received the 4th annual Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust. Along with the honor, PPF was awarded $100,000 which...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
Noozhawk
6572 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
OAK KNOLL RANCH – 2 HOMES – 2 PARCELS – OVER 9 ACRES! First time on the market in over 50 years! Just off the historic Stagecoach Road, framed by beautiful oaks, sits Oak Knoll Ranch. Private and serene, two legally separate parcels make up over 9 acres of lush landscape and create a magical place perfect to retreat. Wake up in the fresh mountain air as you sip your cup of coffee watching deer meander around the property. Stroll the park-like setting through paths of trees, mountain vistas and a seasonal creek. Pick ripe fruit from the multiple apple, pear, and stone fruit trees scattered throughout the property. Enjoy growing fruit? Extend and add to the existing apple orchard.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | December Delights
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 4, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I attended an inspiring celebration on Friday at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ annual installation and awards...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
kclu.org
Author speaking in Ventura County has the story behind the hit album that took three decades to make
It’s the album which almost never happened. Brian Wilson’s album Smile was intended to be his opus. The legendary member of the Beach Boys started on it in the 1960’s, but gave up on it, and finally completed it in the 2000’s. His story from superstardom,...
syvnews.com
Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos resumes dining hours ahead of February hotel reopening
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos is open and serving the public again, four years after it closed in late 2018. While only the bar and restaurant portion of the 6.5-acre property is operational at this time, plans to reopen the luxury resort are slated for February of 2023, said resort spokeswoman Courtney Perkins.
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Young Candidates Seek Laura Capps’s Vacant Seat on Santa Barbara School Board
It’s a troubled time to be entering Santa Barbara’s playground of public education. Whoever fills Laura Capps’s recently vacated seat on the Board of Education for the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) will need to be prepared for the pressure. Capps resigned from the position after...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carla, Rollo, Mr Fuzz, and Maximus
Here are two gorgeous velveteen lop sisters. Their fur is indescribably soft, and they are the most social, friendly, busy pair we have at the shelter. Here is the catch — they are young and, like toddlers of the human species, they’re “into everything!” So if you want to be endlessly entertained and exercised trying to keep up with their fearless explorations and adventures, then this is the pair for you!
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, December 8, 2022 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Homelessness Services Coordinator. Chuck Flacks is a familiar face to the community and brings a wide range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Mr. Flacks spent most of his childhood in Santa Barbara and has been a proud resident of the City of Goleta. He has spent his professional career of over 20 years building affordable housing, helping low-wage workers improve their skills, and directly helping homeless people find a home.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
sitelinesb.com
New Restaurant Confirmed in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away scoops of the winning entry—sour cream coffee cake—in its recent submit-a-flavor contest at the Montecito Country Mart shop December 8-11. (Next time I’m going to suggest one of my own: caramel Frito.) The flavor will be available all month for purchase at the Montecito location.
