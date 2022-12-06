ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

The Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Premiere Choral Group in Town, Steps Out with its Annual ‘Hallelujah Project’

By Josef Woodard
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Santa Barbara Independent

Harry Moffat

Harry Moffat was a Goleta native who grew up in Isla Vista and later in Rancho Embacadero in Goleta. He learned to surf at an early age at Haskell’s Beach after school and on the weekends. One of his lifelong joys was ceramics. For the last thirty years Harry...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Eileen Z Hough

Eileen Z. Hough (nee Whitman) age 74, beloved daughter of Louis and Jacey Whitman (both deceased), dear sister to Harry, Francine, and Linda (Richard Tuckerman deceased), and friend to many, passed away April 25, 2022, in Santa Barbara. A graduate of Beachwood High School (Cleveland) and Sonoma State University, Eileen was the first licensed therapeutic masseuse in Santa Barbara County and provided the language for that certification. Eileen was a free spirit who danced to her own tune. She loved all animals and was a frequent visitor to her neighborhood dog park. She was especially fond of dolphins and whales and often went out on the Double Dolphin to see them. As per her wishes, her ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Santa Barbara where she will be swimming with the dolphins for eternity. A memorial service and celebration of her life was held in August with her family in Cleveland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

6572 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

OAK KNOLL RANCH – 2 HOMES – 2 PARCELS – OVER 9 ACRES! First time on the market in over 50 years! Just off the historic Stagecoach Road, framed by beautiful oaks, sits Oak Knoll Ranch. Private and serene, two legally separate parcels make up over 9 acres of lush landscape and create a magical place perfect to retreat. Wake up in the fresh mountain air as you sip your cup of coffee watching deer meander around the property. Stroll the park-like setting through paths of trees, mountain vistas and a seasonal creek. Pick ripe fruit from the multiple apple, pear, and stone fruit trees scattered throughout the property. Enjoy growing fruit? Extend and add to the existing apple orchard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | December Delights

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 4, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I attended an inspiring celebration on Friday at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ annual installation and awards...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carla, Rollo, Mr Fuzz, and Maximus

Here are two gorgeous velveteen lop sisters. Their fur is indescribably soft, and they are the most social, friendly, busy pair we have at the shelter. Here is the catch — they are young and, like toddlers of the human species, they’re “into everything!” So if you want to be endlessly entertained and exercised trying to keep up with their fearless explorations and adventures, then this is the pair for you!
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, December 8, 2022 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Homelessness Services Coordinator. Chuck Flacks is a familiar face to the community and brings a wide range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Mr. Flacks spent most of his childhood in Santa Barbara and has been a proud resident of the City of Goleta. He has spent his professional career of over 20 years building affordable housing, helping low-wage workers improve their skills, and directly helping homeless people find a home.
GOLETA, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

New Restaurant Confirmed in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away scoops of the winning entry—sour cream coffee cake—in its recent submit-a-flavor contest at the Montecito Country Mart shop December 8-11. (Next time I’m going to suggest one of my own: caramel Frito.) The flavor will be available all month for purchase at the Montecito location.
MONTECITO, CA

