Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Birmingham high school students express creativity in poetry slam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students in Birmingham’s seven high schools expressed themselves on Friday night through creative arts. Flourish Alabama hosted the third annual Word Up! Festival Youth Poetry Slam. A total of $5,000 was on the line. The money is exciting but building relationships with their peers is...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police Academy holds graduation ceremony
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Graduation for Birmingham Police Academy recruits to be held Friday morning. The graduation ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Serious wreck on Birmingham road injures 13, 9 have critical injuries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE 11:45 p.m. - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services say 13 total people injured and transported to area hospitals. 9 of those people were critically injured. Multiple first responder agencies are on scene of a serious crash on John Rogers Drive in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire...
wvtm13.com
UAB holds fall graduation ceremonies Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB holds fall graduation ceremonies for students set to graduate. There are two ceremonies for the students. One is set for Friday night at 6 p.m. and the second one is set for Saturday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. More than 2,200 students will receive their...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
wvtm13.com
North Alabama woman killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Falkville woman was killed in a tw0-vehicle crash Wednesday. The Alabama State Troopers say Marquetta Vinson, 41, was driving when her vehicle collided with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 31, a few miles north of the city of Cullman. The crash happened around 4:50...
wvtm13.com
3-year-old shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating teenager injured in shooting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A teenager is getting medical care after being injured by gunfire Wednesday. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on a report of multiple shots fired in the area just before 2 p.m. When officers...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
wvtm13.com
Police: Search underway for man after child briefly taken from mother's shopping cart in Attalla store
ATTALLA, Ala. — The Attalla Police Department is looking into an incident involving a child at a local store there. According to information from the APD, an older man had allegedly picked up a small child out of a mother's shopping cart at a store. The police department says...
wvtm13.com
Homicide victims identified in shooting near Birmingham gas station Thursday
UPDATE: December 9: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) identified one of the two victims in this shooting incident. The JCCMEO says Timmeric Bryant, 22, of Birmingham, was shot and died at UAB Hospital just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. The other victim is 38 year old Tobias...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
wvtm13.com
Man with no arms inspires ex-convicts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's estimated about 41% of people released from prison are arrested again within two years. But a nonprofit in Birmingham that helps ex-convicts transition back into society is working to change that. The recidivism rate for the men who go through that program is much better...
wvtm13.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society CEO honored with award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A special honor was awarded to the CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). Allison Black Cornelius, the chief executive officer of the GBHS, was named one of the winners of the CEO of the Year Awards at a recent Birmingham Business Journal event. A...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — The state forensics lab is working to identify human remains found in the woods on Swinford Lane in Munford yesterday afternoon. At this point, investigators have not said if foul play may be involved. The forensics lab will also determine a cause of death. No...
wvtm13.com
Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
wvtm13.com
Artist shares his skills with local art students
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The artist who made art debut in Black Panther, shows art students how to create pieces like his. Larry Allen shared his craft with students at McAdory High School art department. Allen's designs are inspired by Native American and African art.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
wvtm13.com
Nurse practitioner program grads excited for careers despite potential burnout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A study from Elsevier Health shows 47 percent of health care professionals plan to leave the field by 2025. Cahaba Medical Care has the first and only nurse practitioner residency program in Alabama. The program graduated six students on Thursday, and these recent graduates are ready to answer the call.
Comments / 0