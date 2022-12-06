Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Enjoy today before rain and snow tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cold start to our Saturday as temperatures have started near the 20-degree mark!. We will remain on the cold side once again today as afternoon highs only reach the mid and upper 30s. The good news is that the sun will be shining. Plenty of sun is expected for us today, but clouds will increase late this evening.
First Alert Weather: Sun returns on Monday, but snow chances increase over the next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to yet another cloudy start for Friday morning. Just like Thursday, the sun will return. Temperatures are also cooler with temperatures starting off near the freezing mark. We are tracking a few pockets of slick spots in the morning due to the freezing temperatures and because of some low-level moisture that rolled through late last night.
First Alert Weather In Depth: Could it be a Green Christmas?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. As of today, it is only 18 days until Christmas and there is no snow on the ground. The seasonal snowfall is well below normal for this time of the year. And the Rochester Airport shows the average amount of snow, over 30 years, is usually 12.5 inches. Right now, the measurement for seasonal snow is only 4.5 inches. That is an 8-inch deficit and there is no sign of making up this deficit in the near future.
Traffic Alert: Road closures for annual Reindeer Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester’s annual Reindeer Run is set to take place this weekend. Several streets in the city will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and will reopen as the participants move along. The following road closures will be in effect. Closed at 6:30 am:. Exchange Blvd between Court...
Pet of the Week: Klee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Klee is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Klee is a 5-year-old mixed breed, who is interested in everything going on around her! Klee was brought into Lollypop Farm as a stray, so little is known of her past; however, through sleepovers, we have learned that she doesn’t seem to be a fan of other dogs or smaller friends like cats. She has been having so much fun going on Doggy Day Outs!
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
Fire in Wyoming County took 100 firefighters to control and destroyed multiple businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple businesses in Wyoming County have been wiped out by a devastating fire. It took around 100 firefighters from 15 companies to get the fire under control. It started Wednesday overnight at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw in Arcade. Fire crews say they fought the...
Historic church on Jefferson Ave demolished after fire a year ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An historic church building in Rochester is no more. The 185-year-old building that housed the Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church was demolished on Thursday. It was seriously damaged during a fire on Christmas day last year. Church leaders say repairing the building would have been too...
UPDATE: Man in 60s expected to survive after shooting near Rochester Public Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is critically injured but is expected to survive after he was shot near the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police are still searching for the shooter. Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. in a parking lot on Trinidad Street. Investigators say the...
Seneca Park Zoo gives award to conservationist for work in Madagascar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo presented Dr. Patricia Wright with the Conservation Warrior Award on Thursday. The award honors people whose commitment to conservation has made meaningful impacts on species’ survival. Dr. Wright is a renowned anthropologist who spent her early life in Rochester and has...
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Rochester School 12 teachers, staff treated to lunch
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday was all about celebrating Rochester’s teachers and everyone who who makes School 12 work. Teachers and staff were treated to lunch at Anna Murray-Douglass Academy as thanks for their compassion and dedication to educating youth. Teachers used to be treated to lunch three times...
NYS Health Department recommends a return to masks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Health Department is recommending people start masking again. It’s not solely because of COVID. It’s because of a spike in respiratory viruses in kids. Dr. Edward Lewis in Brighton, who specializes in pediatrics, says he thinks masking again is a good idea....
Rochester Jr. Amerks to play inaugural season in 2023-24
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester will have a brand new hockey team for the 2023-24 season, the Rochester Junior Americans. Colleen Wegman co-owns the team, which will play at the Rochester Ice Center in Fairport. The team will play in the National American Hockey League, a junior division. A few former Rochester...
Some with health problems have barriers to getting flu shot in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s that time of year when many are rolling up their sleeves to get a flu shot. But those not medically able to leave their homes are running into brick walls trying to find someone to bring the vaccine to them. Deb Antoniades’ 12-year-old grandson...
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
Mortgage companies try to right wrongs of Monroe County’s redlining history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new state report shows people of color in the Rochester region are still feeling the effects of redlining decades after it was first exposed. Mortgage companies are trying to make up for it. It typically comes down to three things when a lender is determining...
RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
NYS report finds lending practices in Rochester still discriminate against people of color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new report by the New York State Department of Financial Services found that lending practices are still discriminating against people of color in Rochester. The report comes 60 years after the discovery of redlining, the practice of denying a loan to someone because they’re from...
