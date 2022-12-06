Athlete of the Week winner: Meet Somerset-Canyons bowling star Charley Korb

BOYNTON BEACH – Charley Korb highlighted a tremendous season for Somerset bowling this year, taking home The Palm Beach Post’s Athlete of the Week honors.

Posting a 224.61 average, Korb secured the Palm Beach County record – held by Spanish River's Ayla Helmle from last season.

Korb’s high average, which was less than six pins away from the all-time record in the state of Florida, helped the Somerset girls team notch another mark – setting the all-time county record for Baker bowling with a 462 score.

Somerset head coach Gayle Greenberg shared high praise for her “closer.”

“She’s reflective,” she said of Korb. “She’s able to make changes on the fly. She works really well under pressure, and she’s really just been a great asset to our team.”

The Palm Beach Post caught up with Korb to talk bowling, holiday plans, and even the people she looks up to the most of all.

Get to know this bowling aficionado below!

Q: What was it like learning about your county record?

Korb: It was definitely shocking because I wasn’t expecting to break any records. And it’s amazing to even be able to do that, since I haven’t met many people who’ve done that before.

Q: What was the end of your senior season like? Walk us through your final high-school postseason.

Korb: It was shocking to know that this was my last year in counties, in states, in districts, being a senior. But I know there’s much more. It was definitely emotional, as I knew it was my last time being with this team and competing together. But I’m glad for how far we got.

Q: Coach Greenberg told me about your team chemistry and leadership. Who on the team are you closest with, and what makes your friendship special?

Korb: I would say I’m closest with Alyssa Jawdy. Our friendship is special because she was the first girl my age on the Somerset team, and we’re both seniors this year. We kind of grew up together on the team.

Q: How did you get started bowling, and do you have any special early memories in the sport?

Korb: I got started at a birthday party [at seven years old] when a coach next to me saw that I had potential. Little me wanted to be in every sport, so I said ‘yes,’ and it kind of just grew as it went on. I would say a special memory was bowling with my first coach ever and beating him.

Q: Obviously you’re a great bowler. What else do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

Korb: I love going to the beach and hanging out with my friends.

Q: What would you call your hero in life, and why?

Korb: I would say my hero would be my mom and my dad because they’ve supported me throughout my entire journey. I could not have gotten here without them.

Q: What fun plans do you have for the holiday break?

Korb: I’m driving up to Alabama to tour a college [for bowling] and travel.

Q: What role do you see bowling playing in your future?

Korb: I think I’m going to do it in college, and then we’ll just see. I’m just going to go with the flow.