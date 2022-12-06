Read full article on original website
3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They...
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist...
FOUND SAFE: Orangeburg 5-year-old found with father in Virginia
Aspen Jeter was missing after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving day. She was found with her father, he has been charged with murder.
Indiana sues TikTok for alleged security and child safety violations
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita, on behalf of the state of Indiana, is suing the social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance over alleged security and child safety violations. Rokita announced two lawsuits against the popular video-sharing platform on Wednesday. Both, he said, are related to...
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
NEW YORK — A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
Edible pot company allegedly sold products 50 times more potent than allowed
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
