3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They...
Indiana sues TikTok for alleged security and child safety violations

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita, on behalf of the state of Indiana, is suing the social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance over alleged security and child safety violations. Rokita announced two lawsuits against the popular video-sharing platform on Wednesday. Both, he said, are related to...
Edible pot company allegedly sold products 50 times more potent than allowed

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
