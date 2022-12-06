Suella Braverman’s language on Albanian asylum seekers is “exacerbating” an already dangerous situation, a veteran Tory MP has warned.Sir Roger Gale condemned rhetoric used by the Home Secretary, who has frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.It came after Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko told MPs that children from his country were being bullied in UK schools due to a “campaign of discrimination”.I’m afraid that some of the language that has been used by the Home Secretary and others is exacerbating what is already a clearly very fragile and dangerous situationSir...

