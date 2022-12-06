Read full article on original website
Mongolians clash with police in protest against inflation and graft
ULAANBAATAR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mongolian protesters clashed with police as they tried to storm parliament after thousands gathered in freezing temperatures to demonstrate against soaring inflation and government corruption.
Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid small boats row
Albania’s ambassador to the UK has called for a “campaign of discrimination” to stop amid a political row over small boat crossings.The home secretary is considering new measures to reduce the number of Albanians crossing the English Channel after they became the largest nationality arriving on dinghies.National Crime Agency officials have said that the route has become a means of staffing the “criminal marketplace” after replacing other forms of clandestine entry.Giving evidence to parliament’s home affairs select committee, ambassador Qirjako Qirko said Albanians contributed to British society and should not be unfairly portrayed.“Reinforcing negative stereotypes over a prolonged time fosters...
Braverman’s language on Albanians ‘exacerbating fragile situation – Tory grandee
Suella Braverman’s language on Albanian asylum seekers is “exacerbating” an already dangerous situation, a veteran Tory MP has warned.Sir Roger Gale condemned rhetoric used by the Home Secretary, who has frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.It came after Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko told MPs that children from his country were being bullied in UK schools due to a “campaign of discrimination”.I’m afraid that some of the language that has been used by the Home Secretary and others is exacerbating what is already a clearly very fragile and dangerous situationSir...
Thousands take to streets in Greece in protest over 2008 shooting of teenager
Thousands of people have joined protests in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities to commemorate the fatal police shooting of a teenager, hours after violence erupted over a similar incident in the north of the country. Police estimated more than 11,000 protesters had joined protests on Tuesday amid fears of...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
Met police illegally filmed children as young as 10 at climate protest
Big Brother Watch’s FoI request shows force rebuked by watchdog for recording 2019 school strike action in London
Airport staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Customs officials at major airports have voted to strike for eight days over Christmas and New Year.Border Force staff will walk out from 23-26 and 28-31 December.More follows...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
Greece: 3rd night of riots over police shooting of Roma teen
Clashes have broken out for a third night outside Roma settlements near Athens over the police shooting of a teenage Roma boy in northern Greece
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘installs rocket launchers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’; five killed in Donetsk
Move by Russia heightens fears of radiation dangers, says Ukraine; governor of Donetsk oblast says five civilians killed in Russian attacks on Thursday
Migrant crisis could pay for 62k extra nurses – it’s time to cap numbers & leave European Convention on Human Rights
THE migrant crisis in the Channel is spiralling out of control – and with it, the costs of our immigration and asylum system. Since the crossings began in 2018, around 83,000 migrants have made it ashore here. That’s more migrants than there are regular soldiers in the British Army....
Griner heads home after release from Russia in prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed back to the United States on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
