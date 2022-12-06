ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid small boats row

Albania’s ambassador to the UK has called for a “campaign of discrimination” to stop amid a political row over small boat crossings.The home secretary is considering new measures to reduce the number of Albanians crossing the English Channel after they became the largest nationality arriving on dinghies.National Crime Agency officials have said that the route has become a means of staffing the “criminal marketplace” after replacing other forms of clandestine entry.Giving evidence to parliament’s home affairs select committee, ambassador Qirjako Qirko said Albanians contributed to British society and should not be unfairly portrayed.“Reinforcing negative stereotypes over a prolonged time fosters...
The Independent

Braverman’s language on Albanians ‘exacerbating fragile situation – Tory grandee

Suella Braverman’s language on Albanian asylum seekers is “exacerbating” an already dangerous situation, a veteran Tory MP has warned.Sir Roger Gale condemned rhetoric used by the Home Secretary, who has frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.It came after Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko told MPs that children from his country were being bullied in UK schools due to a “campaign of discrimination”.I’m afraid that some of the language that has been used by the Home Secretary and others is exacerbating what is already a clearly very fragile and dangerous situationSir...
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
AFP

Griner heads home after release from Russia in prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed back to the United States on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece

A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
