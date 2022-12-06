Read full article on original website
Rapper who bragged about Covid relief fraud sentenced to over 6 years
LOS ANGELES — A Tennessee rapper who boasted about committing Covid-19 relief fraud in a music video was sentenced to over six years in prison Wednesday, prosecutors said. The 77-month sentence also included guilty pleas in separate cases to gun and drug counts, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Detroit News
Crumbleys ask for lower bond to get out of jail
The parents of the teen who pleaded guilty to the deadly Oxford High School shooting spree last year have again requested that their bond amounts be lowered so they can get released from jail on bond while they await trial next year in their involuntary manslaughter case. Attorneys for James...
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a brazen shooting outside a downtown hotel where four people were struck by gunfire. One remains in temporary serious condition.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
Detroit News
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week
Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week
Detroit News
Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car
A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
WIFR
Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence...
Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs
A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center. The nearly three-minute video by Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, that had been...
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Memphis heroin dealer sentenced to 15 years, DOJ says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis heroin dealer will spend 15 years behind bars, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said that 35-year-old Tony Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Jackson was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram...
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
bridgedetroit.com
Federal jury sides with Black Detroit officer in excessive force case
A federal jury has sided with a Black Detroit Police sergeant in a lawsuit alleging fellow officers within the department used excessive force and retaliated against him for complaining about race discrimination during an off-duty encounter in 2017. Johnny Strickland, an 11-year veteran of the department at the time, was...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
