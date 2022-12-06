ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduces their newest dolphin

By Patrick Nowacki
ABC Action News WFTS
3 days ago
 3 days ago
It's a very exciting day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after they introduced their newest dolphin, "Izzy" Tuesday.

Aquarium staff members said Izzy is a bottlenose dolphin that was rescued in Texas back in June. Izzy arrived at CMA back in November.

According to CMA, years of illegal human interaction in the wild caused her health to decline.

She wasn't healthy enough to survive on her own and needed help right away. CMA said it was quite an effort from several agencies to get Izzy to Clearwater.

The Aquarium said they take pride in caring for animals in very serious need, and it's a lesson in how we can conserve the species in the wild.

