Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
NBC Sports

How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds

Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
atozsports.com

Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner

The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
The Spun

Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career

Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
NBC Sports

Report: Raiders are cutting John Simpson

The Raiders are waiving offensive guard John Simpson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games...
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty During Rams vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders was capped by a 98-yard downfield march from Baker Mayfield.  In it, Mayfield needed just one minute and 35 seconds to find Van Jefferson in the end zone for a dagger touchdown.  But did the Rams receive a lucky ...
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (10-2) All year I had this one earmarked for a loss. I was sure about it. The Giants kept finding ways to win, and I just didn’t like the matchup between the Eagles and a team with an exceptional running back and a quarterback who doesn’t make mistakes and is also a big-time running threat. The way the Giants were running and the Eagles were struggling against the run had me planning to pick the Giants as recently as a few weeks ago. But then things started changing. The Giants were second with a whopping 173 rushing yards per game through eight weeks and tied for third at 5.2 yards per carry. Since then? They’re 24th at 116 rushing yards per game and 24th at 3.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Eagles through eight weeks were 29th with 5.2 yards allowed per carry and 18th with 121 allowed per game. Since then? They’ve held their last four opponents to 3.8 yards per carry, shutting down Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Thomas, two of the league’s best. The Giants are extremely well coached, but they don’t have a ton of talent, and when they’ve won games it’s been because of their running game. Which has dropped off significantly. So the one matchup that would have favored the Giants much of the year now favors the Eagles. I still think it’s a tough game. The Giants are smart, well-coached, don’t beat themselves and play hard. But if the Eagles can slow down Barkley they’ll win, and I expect they will.
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....

