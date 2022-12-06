Seagraves superintendent accused of planting device to secretly record girls basketball team

SEAGRAVES — FBI and local officials raided the home of Seagraves ISD's superintendent Tuesday morning after he was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording Monday stemming from a November incident where a recording device was found in a locker room at Seagraves High School.

According to the Gaines County Sheriff's Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant Monday for Joshua Neil Goen, 43, of Seagraves. Sheriff's deputies and Seagraves police arrested Goen and booked him into the Gaines County Jail.

Goen is charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony that carries up to two years in a state jail. His bond was set at $75,000 and jail officials confirmed Wednesday morning he was no longer in custody.

Investigators believe Goen placed a recording device in a changing room with the intent to record a visiting girls basketball team without their consent.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Hale County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

A probable cause affidavit states the Gaines County Sheriff's Office received a report on Nov. 16, when a digital recoding device was found in the visiting girls locker room at Seagraves High School.

The day before, the Seagraves girls basketball team hosted Hale Center.

Security camera footage from the school showed a man identified as Goen, enter the visiting girls locker room from the hall but isn't seen leaving. Shortly after, the Hale Center girls basketball team arrive and enter the locker room.

Investigators searched the recording device and found three videos from that day, the warrant states. One of the videos showed an empty locker room. A second video shows the Hale Center basketball players entering the locker room. A third video appeared to be interrupted when the device was unplugged.

Investigators did find another video in the device's SD card that showed a man identified as Goen by an FBI special agent, the warrant states.

Seagraves Independent School District confirmed its superintendent was on administrative leave after law enforcement officials notified the school about a federal investigation into him Nov. 22. High school principal Daylan Sellers is acting as the interim superintendent.

"The Seagraves Independent School District Board of Trustees and the entire Seagraves community is shocked and disturbed by these allegations and has and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," school board President Adolfo Cortez, Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. "Right now, this wound is fresh, and we will need to find strength from one another as our community works to heal. We hope you will join us in supporting our teachers, counselors, and administrators as we work with our students through this difficult time and the challenges ahead."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Seagraves superintendent accused of planting device to secretly record girls basketball team