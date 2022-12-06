Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Andrew Heaney

The Texas Rangers gave Andrew Heaney a two-year, $25 million contract Tuesday. Here's a look at the Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Texas Rangers continued to add to their pitching rotation Tuesday, signing left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a two-year, $25 million deal.

As of Dec. 6, here's a look at the six potential starting pitchers the Rangers will likely use most in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Jacob deGrom: 11 starts, 64.1 IP, 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 12.75 SO/W, 126 ERA+

2) Martin Perez: 32 starts, 196.1 IP, 12-8, 2.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2.45 SO/W, 136 ERA+

3) Jon Gray: 24 starts, 127.1 IP, 7-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.44 SO/W, 99 ERA+



4) Andrew Heaney: 14 starts, 72.2 IP, 4-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5.79 SO/W, 136 ERA+

5) Jake Odorizzi: 22 starts, 106.1 IP, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.46 SO/W, 90 ERA+

6) Dane Dunning: 29 starts, 153.1 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 2.21 SO/W, 88 ERA+

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.