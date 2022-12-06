ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Andrew Heaney

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

The Texas Rangers gave Andrew Heaney a two-year, $25 million contract Tuesday. Here's a look at the Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Texas Rangers continued to add to their pitching rotation Tuesday, signing left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a two-year, $25 million deal.

As of Dec. 6, here's a look at the six potential starting pitchers the Rangers will likely use most in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Jacob deGrom: 11 starts, 64.1 IP, 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 12.75 SO/W, 126 ERA+

2) Martin Perez: 32 starts, 196.1 IP, 12-8, 2.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2.45 SO/W, 136 ERA+

3) Jon Gray: 24 starts, 127.1 IP, 7-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.44 SO/W, 99 ERA+

4) Andrew Heaney: 14 starts, 72.2 IP, 4-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5.79 SO/W, 136 ERA+

5) Jake Odorizzi: 22 starts, 106.1 IP, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.46 SO/W, 90 ERA+

6) Dane Dunning: 29 starts, 153.1 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 2.21 SO/W, 88 ERA+

