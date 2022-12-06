ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Three Brockton teens arrested on gun charges after shots fired on Perkins Street

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDmrj_0jZd92jr00

BROCKTON ― Two 16 year olds and an 18 year old were arrested on illegal gun charges after police received a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter Thursday, police reported Friday, Dec. 2.

At around 10:42 p.m., Brockton Police detectives responded to a report of "four rounds fired" at 63 Perkins St. Detectives sought and executed a search warrant where they "seized three loaded firearms and ammunition, including a 15-round magazine and a six-round magazine," a written statement from the police said.

How violent is Brockton?We compared it to 8 other cities to get the real answer.

An 18-year-old man and two 16 year old males were arrested. The 18 year old and one of the 16 year olds "remain in jail with no bail pending a dangerousness hearing," per the statement.

The other 16 year old was arrested on "outstanding firearms violations."

There were no injuries related to this shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Send your news tips to reporter Namu Sampath by email at nsampath@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @namusampath.

Lisa Lorayne
3d ago

Everyday different kids playing and growing wild on the streets. why are some parents applying parental guidance to their teenage kids, no good training and no parental advisory instead. all they're concerned about is go to work and get back home after work sit there in the couch watching TV giving their most important time to TV and sleep being ignorant and leaving these beautiful and amazing kids clueless and they start acting weird like wild animals and being harmful to other responsible gentle teenagers that are also out there. Things are getting worsts and out of parental control please we should always speak to our kids wisely not to grow wild in the streets stay safe out there and keep your eyes on your kids always teach them good manners and train them to grow responsibly.

Reply(2)
2
Denise McIntyre
3d ago

nothing will happen to the kids as Brockton Court is too lenient of the kids. They will be back on the streets and obtaining more guns and committing more crimes.

Reply
2
 

