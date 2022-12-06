Three Brockton teens arrested on gun charges after shots fired on Perkins Street

BROCKTON ― Two 16 year olds and an 18 year old were arrested on illegal gun charges after police received a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter Thursday, police reported Friday, Dec. 2.

At around 10:42 p.m., Brockton Police detectives responded to a report of "four rounds fired" at 63 Perkins St. Detectives sought and executed a search warrant where they "seized three loaded firearms and ammunition, including a 15-round magazine and a six-round magazine," a written statement from the police said.

An 18-year-old man and two 16 year old males were arrested. The 18 year old and one of the 16 year olds "remain in jail with no bail pending a dangerousness hearing," per the statement.

The other 16 year old was arrested on "outstanding firearms violations."

There were no injuries related to this shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

