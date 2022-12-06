ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Hendon Hooker leads four Tennessee football players on coaches' All-SEC team

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9Ey2_0jZd8zFu00

Tennessee football put four players on the Coaches All-SEC first team for the first time since 2006.

Georgia had six players on the first team. Alabama had five.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt led the way after carrying the Vols to a No. 1 ranking in FBS in scoring offense and total offense.

Hooker is a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award, and Hyatt is a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Winners of all three awards will be announced on Thursday. Hooker is also the first Tennessee quarterback to be selected to the Coaches All-SEC first team since Tee Martin in 1999.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young also made this year's first team for the Vols.

On Monday, Hooker was named AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year by a media vote.

Coaches All-SEC Team

First Team

Offense

QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

WR — Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL — Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL — Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL — O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP — Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense/Special Teams

DL — BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL — Derick Hall, Auburn

DL — Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL — Byron Young, Tennessee

LB — Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB — Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB — Chris Smith, Georgia

DB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama

PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS — Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS — Jake Bates, Arkansas*

KOS — Jack Podlesny, Georgia*

LS — Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Offense

QB — Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB — Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR — Ladd McConkey, Georgia

WR — Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri

TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL — Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL — Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL — Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL — Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

OL — Will Campbell, LSU

C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense/Special Teams

DL — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

DL — Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL — Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB — Harold Perkins, LSU

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB — Keidron Smith, Kentucky

DB — Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama

P — Nick Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS — Will Reichard, Alabama

LS — William Mote, Georgia*

LS — Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

*Indicates tie

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

‘This is what you dream of’ – Vols’ Hyatt reacts to Biletnikoff win

Countless hours of work on the practice field, inside the film room or on the indoor field inside the Anderson Training Center went into the moment on Thursday night when Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt learned he was the recipient of the trophy confirming him as the best receiver in college football in 2022. The breakout star for the Vols became the program’s first-ever winner of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top pass-catcher (regardless of position) in the country regardless, after a remarkable season in which he set records, led the SEC in all three receiving categories and shared the FBS lead with 15 touchdown catches. Dressed to the nines, Hyatt watched the awards show on ESPN in Tennessee’s large team meeting room flanked by father Jamie and mother Enevelyn and with his teammates behind him.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback

Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Playing For Each Other!

(MURFREESBORO) A perfect football season is hard to come by. Three senior students-athletes at Oakland not only appeared at the championship game each year of their high school career, but also walked away with the state title for each of the past three. Freshman year was the only year Max Lovinski, Nathan Hepborn and Mason Bell did not win a championship title, but they came close.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Jenni Smith named Smyrna West principal

Jenni Smith has been named as the next principal of Smyrna West Alternative School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today. “Ms. Smith’s various teaching and leadership experiences will serve the faculty and students well at Smyrna West Alternative,” Director Sullivan said. Currently, Smith serves as an...
SMYRNA, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy