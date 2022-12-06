Hendon Hooker leads four Tennessee football players on coaches' All-SEC team

Tennessee football put four players on the Coaches All-SEC first team for the first time since 2006.

Georgia had six players on the first team. Alabama had five.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt led the way after carrying the Vols to a No. 1 ranking in FBS in scoring offense and total offense.

Hooker is a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award, and Hyatt is a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Winners of all three awards will be announced on Thursday. Hooker is also the first Tennessee quarterback to be selected to the Coaches All-SEC first team since Tee Martin in 1999.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young also made this year's first team for the Vols.

On Monday, Hooker was named AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year by a media vote.

Coaches All-SEC Team

First Team

Offense

QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

WR — Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL — Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL — Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL — O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP — Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense/Special Teams

DL — BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL — Derick Hall, Auburn

DL — Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL — Byron Young, Tennessee

LB — Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB — Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB — Chris Smith, Georgia

DB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama

PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS — Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS — Jake Bates, Arkansas*

KOS — Jack Podlesny, Georgia*

LS — Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Offense

QB — Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB — Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR — Ladd McConkey, Georgia

WR — Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri

TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL — Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL — Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL — Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL — Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

OL — Will Campbell, LSU

C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense/Special Teams

DL — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

DL — Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL — Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB — Harold Perkins, LSU

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB — Keidron Smith, Kentucky

DB — Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama

P — Nick Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS — Will Reichard, Alabama

LS — William Mote, Georgia*

LS — Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

*Indicates tie